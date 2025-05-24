Ukrainian drones hit Russia’s factory supplying batteries for bombs and missiles second night in a row

On the night of 24 May, Ukrainian drones struck Russian chemical plants producing military supplies.

These facilities are critical components of Russia’s military-industrial complex, producing explosives, rocket propellants, and components for missiles and artillery ammunition. Ukrainian strikes deep into Russia also aim to cripple key industrial infrastructure that supports Russia’s armed forces and inflict economic damage to undermine war funding.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense claimed its air defense systems intercepted 94 Ukrainian drones, according to an official statement. The ministry reported that 64 drones were allegedly shot down over Belgorod Oblast, 24 over Bryansk Oblast, two each over Kursk and Lipetsk oblasts, and one each over Voronezh and Tula oblasts.

Drones hit Russia’s sole aviation bomb battery factory

Lipetsk Oblast governor Igor Artamonov confirmed that drones crashed within the industrial zone of Yelets city, specifically targeting the Energiya plant, one of Russia’s largest manufacturers of chemical power sources.

According to the governor, preliminary information indicated no casualties, with emergency services responding to the scene.

Local residents reported hearing at least five explosions and observing helicopters in the sky, according to Russian independent media outlet Astra.

This marked the second consecutive night of attacks on the facility. Ukrainian drones had already struck the Energiya plant on the night of 23 May, resulting in a workshop fire and injuries to nine workers.

JSC Energiya is described as the sole producer of batteries for planning and correction modules installed on aviation bombs.

The company also manufactures batteries for Iskander-M missile systems, sea-based cruise missiles, and universal batteries used in specialized military equipment.

Drones damage factory producing components for explosives and rocket fuel

Ukrainian drones also targeted Russia’s largest ammonia and nitrogen fertilizer producer, striking the NAK Azot chemical plant in Novomoskovsk, Tula Oblast.

According to Tula governor Dmitry Milyaev, the attack damaged an acid container and a natural gas pipeline, and injured three people, with two requiring hospitalization.

In local chats, residents write that the drone strikes hit the “Ammonia-2” and “Carbamide-2” workshops, as well as Workshop-5A. Using publicly available plant schematics, ASTRA determined that all three workshops are located near each other.

Ukrainian official Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, confirmed the strike and noted that several chemicals produced at the facility have military applications, including ammonium nitrate for explosives, methanol for rocket fuel components, and argon for defense industry metallurgy.

Rospotrebnadzor laboratories and emergency services responded to assess potential chemical hazards at the site.

NAK Azot enterprise manufactures mineral fertilizers, ammonia, organic plastics and resins, chlorine, caustic soda, calcium chloride, concentrated and extra pure nitric acid, argon, and methanol.