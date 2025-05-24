Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukrainian drones hit Russia’s factory supplying batteries for bombs and missiles second night in a row

The Energiya plant in Yelets manufactures guidance system batteries for aviation bombs and Iskander missiles used to attack Ukraine. The drones also targeted a facility which manufactures components for explosives and rocket fuel.
byVira Kravchuk
24/05/2025
4 minute read
Aftermath of the drone strike on a chemical plant producing components for military use in Tula Oblast.
Aftermath of the drone strike on a chemical plant producing components for military use in Tula Oblast. Photo: @exilenova_plus/Telegram
Ukrainian drones hit Russia’s factory supplying batteries for bombs and missiles second night in a row

On the night of 24 May, Ukrainian drones struck Russian chemical plants producing military supplies.

These facilities are critical components of Russia’s military-industrial complex, producing explosives, rocket propellants, and components for missiles and artillery ammunition. Ukrainian strikes deep into Russia also aim to cripple key industrial infrastructure that supports Russia’s armed forces and inflict economic damage to undermine war funding.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense claimed its air defense systems intercepted 94 Ukrainian drones, according to an official statement. The ministry reported that 64 drones were allegedly shot down over Belgorod Oblast, 24 over Bryansk Oblast, two each over Kursk and Lipetsk oblasts, and one each over Voronezh and Tula oblasts.

Drones hit Russia’s sole aviation bomb battery factory

Lipetsk Oblast governor Igor Artamonov confirmed that drones crashed within the industrial zone of Yelets city, specifically targeting the Energiya plant, one of Russia’s largest manufacturers of chemical power sources.

According to the governor, preliminary information indicated no casualties, with emergency services responding to the scene.

Local residents reported hearing at least five explosions and observing helicopters in the sky, according to Russian independent media outlet Astra. 

This marked the second consecutive night of attacks on the facility. Ukrainian drones had already struck the Energiya plant on the night of 23 May, resulting in a workshop fire and injuries to nine workers.

JSC Energiya is described as the sole producer of batteries for planning and correction modules installed on aviation bombs.

The company also manufactures batteries for Iskander-M missile systems, sea-based cruise missiles, and universal batteries used in specialized military equipment.

Drones damage factory producing components for explosives and rocket fuel 

Ukrainian drones also targeted Russia’s largest ammonia and nitrogen fertilizer producer, striking the NAK Azot chemical plant in Novomoskovsk, Tula Oblast. 

According to Tula governor Dmitry Milyaev, the attack damaged an acid container and a natural gas pipeline, and injured three people, with two requiring hospitalization.

In local chats, residents write that the drone strikes hit the “Ammonia-2” and “Carbamide-2” workshops, as well as Workshop-5A. Using publicly available plant schematics, ASTRA determined that all three workshops are located near each other.

Ukrainian official Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, confirmed the strike and noted that several chemicals produced at the facility have military applications, including ammonium nitrate for explosives, methanol for rocket fuel components, and argon for defense industry metallurgy.

Rospotrebnadzor laboratories and emergency services responded to assess potential chemical hazards at the site.

NAK Azot enterprise manufactures mineral fertilizers, ammonia, organic plastics and resins, chlorine, caustic soda, calcium chloride, concentrated and extra pure nitric acid, argon, and methanol.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!