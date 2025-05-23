Ukrainian drones hit Energia plant supplying batteries for Iskander and Kinzhal missiles

In the early hours of 23 May, a group of long-range Ukrainian drones struck the Russian company PАО Energia, located in Yelets, Lipetsk Oblast, Russia — around 200 km from the Ukrainian border. The factory is one of Russia’s largest producers of batteries used in a wide range of military systems.

Ukraine has been conducting an air campaign against Russian strategic targets such as ammunition depots, command centers, military factories, oil processing and storage facilities. These attacks aim to degrade Russia’s ability to wage war, disrupt logistics, and reduce the effectiveness of Russian military operations.

Local footage shows explosions and a fire at the facility. Eyewitnesses cited by Russian Telegram channels, including ASTRA, reported that several drones reached their target. Visual evidence shows significant damage to a factory building.

Geo-confirmation by the OSINT project KiberBoroshno verified that the affected site was part of the Energia industrial complex, identifying several impact points and ongoing fires.

Ukraine’s General Staff confirms the strike on Energia plant

Later, Ukraine’s General Staff officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out the strike on the Energia plant. In a statement published on 23 May, the military noted that the operation was conducted overnight by Special Operations Forces in coordination with other components of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

“Yet another important facility of the Russian aggressor’s military-industrial complex was struck,” the General Staff stated, confirming hits in the target area, a series of explosions, and a fire at the site. The extent of the damage is still being assessed.

According to the statement, PАО Energia is one of the largest chemical power source manufacturers in Russia and the only producer of batteries for guidance and correction modules installed on aerial bombs. The facility also manufactures batteries for Iskander-M short-range ballistic missiles, naval cruise missiles, and a range of universal batteries used in power systems for specialized military equipment.

The General Staff emphasized that shutting down the plant could deprive Russian forces of critical power elements needed for a significant portion of their weapon systems.

Fire destroys workshop at Energia plant

In a later update, ASTRA reported that one of the workshops at the Energia plant in Yelets, Lipetsk Oblast, was destroyed by fire following the drone strike overnight on 23 May.

Citing sources in Russia’s Emergency Ministry, ASTRA confirmed that the drones hit the facility, which specializes in producing chemical power sources used across the defense industry, civil aviation, naval systems, and the energy sector. As a result of the attack, nine workers from the enterprise were reportedly injured.

Energia’s role in Russian weapons production

Energia produces sealed lead-acid, nickel-cadmium, and lithium-ion batteries for UAVs, aviation, naval platforms, and missile systems, including those used in Iskander and Kinzhal rockets. The plant also manufactures components for Russia’s radio-electronic warfare systems like Krasukha and Moscow-1, according to Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD). Astra notes that drone batteries are among Energia’s products.

Militarnyi notes that the plant holds contracts with over 20 entities across Russia’s military-industrial complex. Among its known defense clients are:

KBP (Tula) : Producer of Kornet ATGMs and man-portable air-defense systems

: Producer of Kornet ATGMs and man-portable air-defense systems Kalashnikov Concern : Manufacturer of attack drones and robotic systems

: Manufacturer of attack drones and robotic systems NPO Splav : Supplier of Grad, Tornado MLRS, and munitions

: Supplier of Grad, Tornado MLRS, and munitions KB Tochmash, Strela : Developers of Pantsir air defense systems and aviation missiles

: Developers of Pantsir air defense systems and aviation missiles NPO Kvant, Sozvezdie, Delta : Key EW, comms, and reconnaissance system providers

: Key EW, comms, and reconnaissance system providers Fleet (13th Ship Repair Plant) : Supplying power systems for naval ships

: Supplying power systems for naval ships NPO Poisk, AО 1015 ZRVTI: Developers of reconnaissance electronics, radars, and repair services for air defense weapons

Energia was identified as a logistical bottleneck in Russia’s weapons supply chain, with only two other similar facilities nationwide. In 2024, the plant doubled production and received nearly 1 billion rubles in state investment.

The company also supplies Russia’s Ministry of Defense, Roscosmos, FSB, MVD, and other government agencies, according to CCD.

Claimed damage, casualties, and Russian responses

Lipetsk Oblast governor Igor Artamonov confirmed that “debris” “fell” in the Yelets industrial zone, causing a fire and allegedly injuries to eight people. He dismissed reports of a chemical leak as “false,” while also confirming damage to 20 apartments and the evacuation of residents.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed 112 drones were intercepted overnight, mostly over Moscow. Only one drone was reportedly shot down in Lipetsk Oblast.

Additional strikes on Russian territory

On the same night, Ukrainian drones reportedly targeted the Severny military airbase in Ivanovo city, a capital of a region next to Moscow. Citing local officials, BBC Russia reported that “debris” from intercepted drones landed on the city’s outskirts. Authorities said several houses sustained damage, though no injuries were reported.

Russian civil aviation also temporarily closed multiple airports, including Domodedovo and Zhukovsky.