Kyiv man attempts suicide in bomb shelter during record Russian missile strike

A 23-year-old man attempted suicide in a bomb shelter during a major Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv early Saturday morning. He was hospitalized and underwent surgery. Authorities are investigating the motive, according to Kyiv police.

The incident took place in the Podilskyi district, as reported by Suspilne.

In the early hours of May 24, Kyiv came under one of the most intense combined air assaults since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, called it “one of the most massive combined attacks” on the capital, involving both ballistic missiles and drones.

This is how Kyiv looked on the night of 24 May after the Russian massive attack.



The number of injured rose to 15 civilians.



Key impacts:

14 people injured

Fires reported across Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Obolonskyi districts

Nine residential buildings damaged

damaged Two schools, a clinic, a post office, and a boiler facility hit.

Ukraine’s air defense in action

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russian forces launched a total of:

14 ballistic missiles (Iskander-M/KN-23)

(Iskander-M/KN-23) 250 drones

These strikes targeted multiple regions across Ukraine. Air defense units shot down six missiles and 128 drones, while an additional 117 drones were either jammed or lost from radar tracking.

Multiple regions targeted

The overnight assault extended beyond Kyiv, impacting the oblasts of:

Dnipropetrovsk

Odesa

Kharkiv

Donetsk

Zaporizhzhia.

“Roughly 200 drones and nine ballistic missiles were directed at Kyiv that night,” said Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat.