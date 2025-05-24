Support us on Patreon
A 23-year-old man attempted suicide in a Kyiv bomb shelter as Russian missiles and drones hit the capital during one of the war’s largest overnight attacks.
24/05/2025
Russian missiles and drones targeted Kyiv on the night of 24 May, injuring 15 people and damaging civilian infrastructure.
Kyiv man attempts suicide in bomb shelter during record Russian missile strike

A 23-year-old man attempted suicide in a bomb shelter during a major Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv early Saturday morning. He was hospitalized and underwent surgery. Authorities are investigating the motive, according to Kyiv police.

The incident took place in the Podilskyi district, as reported by Suspilne.

One of the largest attacks on Kyiv to date

In the early hours of May 24, Kyiv came under one of the most intense combined air assaults since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, called it “one of the most massive combined attacks” on the capital, involving both ballistic missiles and drones.

Key impacts:

  • 14 people injured
  • Fires reported across Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Obolonskyi districts
  • Nine residential buildings damaged
  • Two schools, a clinic, a post office, and a boiler facility hit.

Ukraine’s air defense in action

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russian forces launched a total of:

  • 14 ballistic missiles (Iskander-M/KN-23)
  • 250 drones

These strikes targeted multiple regions across Ukraine. Air defense units shot down six missiles and 128 drones, while an additional 117 drones were either jammed or lost from radar tracking.

Multiple regions targeted

The overnight assault extended beyond Kyiv, impacting the oblasts of:

  • Dnipropetrovsk
  • Odesa
  • Kharkiv
  • Donetsk
  • Zaporizhzhia.

“Roughly 200 drones and nine ballistic missiles were directed at Kyiv that night,” said Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat.

