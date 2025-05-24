Support us on Patreon
Ukraine clears combat-ready Varta 2 armored vehicle to face Russian forces

Defense company Ukrainian Armor confirms the infantry mobility vehicle passed all trials and is mass-production-ready.
24/05/2025
Varta 2 infantry mobility vehicle. Photo: FB/Ukrainian Armor
Ukraine’s defense manufacturer Ukrainian Armor has announced that its next-generation armored vehicle, Varta 2, has completed all state trials and the codification process, officially clearing it for serial production and frontline deployment.

As the Russo-Ukrainian war continues, the vehicle’s development underscores Ukraine’s commitment to expanding its own defense production capabilities. With the Varta 2 now entering full-scale production, Ukrainian troops will soon receive a combat-proven, domestically built solution designed for survivability, firepower, and adaptability under battlefield conditions.

The announcement was made via the company’s official Facebook page on 22 May. According to Ukrainian Armor CEO Vladyslav Belbas, the vehicle has passed all required tests and is now approved for supply to Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

From the initial prototype presentation until today, we’ve received numerous requests from soldiers regarding the Varta 2, which confirms the strong frontline demand for this class of armored vehicle,” Belbas stated.

Varta 2’s state trials started last November.

Belbas emphasized that in addition to its speed and mobility — both essential in today’s warfare — the Varta 2 offers a high level of protection. Its load capacity also allows for integration of combat modules, granting it “unprecedented firepower in its class” for infantry support and enemy armor destruction.

Combat integration and firepower

Ukrainian Armor says it has codified multiple Varta 2 variants, including those fitted with a turret and a combat module. According to Belbas, this capacity expands the vehicle’s battlefield flexibility.

Defense Express noted that the Varta 2’s design includes strong mobility, survivability, and the ability to carry a 30 mm automatic cannon — a first for a domestically developed armored car of this class in Ukraine.

The Varta 2’s load-bearing capacity enables integration of powerful combat modules, giving it unprecedented firepower for an armored vehicle of this type,” Defense Express reported.

The publication also highlighted that “with the capability to mount a 30 mm automatic cannon combat module, is essentially the first armored vehicle of its class developed entirely by Ukraine’s domestic defense industry,” and such capabilities had not previously been provided via direct Western military aid.

Modular combat capability

Militarnyi notes that it is Varta’s SICH combat module that includes a 30 mm ZTM-1 automatic cannon, an AG-30 automatic grenade launcher, and a 7.62 mm PKT machine gun. It is remotely operated from inside the vehicle and features thermal and day vision targeting systems, enabling accurate fire even on the move and at any time of day.

SICH combat module mounted on the Varta 2 armored vehicle, August 2024. Photo: Ukrainian Armor
SICH combat module mounted on the Varta 2 armored vehicle, August 2024. Photo: Ukrainian Armor

The first prototype of the Varta 2 was publicly unveiled at the MSPO 2024 international defense exhibition in Poland. Unlike the original Varta, the new model uses a load-bearing hull with a modular chassis from the company Base, instead of the MAZ truck frame.

