Ukraine confirms repeated strike on Feodosia oil terminal used for Russian fuel military supply

The General Staff stated that defense forces struck the Marine Oil Terminal in occupied Crimea to weaken the aggressor country’s offensive and military-economic potential.
byVira Kravchuk
15/10/2025
feodosia attacked by drones
The aftermath of the Ukraine’s drone attack on Feodosia, occupied Crimea, on 13 October. Credit: Russian Telegram channel
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed a repeated strike on the Marine Oil Terminal in Feodosia, occupied Crimea, which occurred on the night of 13 October 2025.

The Feodosia terminal serves as a logistics hub for supplying Russian forces with fuel and lubricants. The facility's reservoirs have a total storage capacity of approximately 193,000 cubic meters of petroleum products.

According to the General Staff, 16 fuel reservoirs that survived an earlier attack were damaged in the operation. A fire at the facility continues to burn at the time of reporting.

The terminal was previously struck on 6 October, when the resulting fire burned for more than two days before being extinguished.

The military command stated that Ukrainian defense forces are conducting strikes on military targets and facilities in Russia to reduce the aggressor country's offensive and military-economic capabilities.

In separate operations on the night of 14 October, Ukrainian forces struck a P-18 radar station in Krasnaya Polyana in occupied Crimea, a drone control point in Oleshky in occupied Kherson Oblast, and an ammunition depot near Makiivka in occupied Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff reported.

Read also

