Ukrainian cyber specialists targeted Orion Telecom, causing $834,000 in damages.
byOlena Mukhina
15/10/2025
Illustrative image, photo via Freepik.
Russia Day in Siberia silenced — entire cities cut off as Ukraine’s cyberattack hits key internet provider

Ukrainian cyber specialists attacked one of Russia's largest internet service providers in Siberia, causing over $834,000 in damages, UkrInform reports. 

According to the Ukrainian Intelligence, Russia's Orion Telecom was actively used by Russian security services to conduct aggression against Ukraine.

The provider itself acknowledged that the cyberattack caused 66 million rubles in damages and confirmed a leak of user personal data.

Provider files complaint with Russian police

Orion Telecom has asked Russian police to open a criminal case over the cyberattack. Under Russian law, the provider could face a fine of up to $189,000 due to the data breach.

Russia Day turned into a day of silence in Siberia

The cyberattack occurred during the summer on Russia Day. On that day, the internet and television went offline in a closed city focused on uranium mining, where Orion Telecom was the only provider. Local social media pages in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, Bratsk, and Abakan were filled with complaints about the lack of connectivity.

 

