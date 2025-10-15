Volgograd oil refinery hit repeatedly as Ukraine targets fuel supplies for Russian military operations

Ukrainian strike drones attacked oil refining facilities in two Russian cities overnight between 14 and 15 October, according to Russian Telegram channels.

The primary target was the Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka refinery in Volgograd, where drones triggered a fire on the facility's grounds, Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported.

Local residents posted videos showing a glow emanating from the refinery's direction, while users in regional social media groups confirmed hearing explosions.

Overnight, drones struck a major Russian oil refinery in Volgograd.



Local residents posted videos showing fires at the facility and reported hearing explosions.



The refinery is the largest petroleum producer in Russia's Southern Federal District, processing 14.8 million tons of…

Volgograd Oblast Governor Andrey Bocharov acknowledged that a drone attack occurred but claimed only that debris from an unmanned aircraft fell in the village of Kirov in Svetloyarsky District, located near the refinery. The governor did not confirm whether the facility itself sustained damage.

The Crimean Wind noted that Bocharov has previously issued misleading statements about attacks on refineries, even after strikes were independently confirmed, suggesting the drones may have successfully hit their intended target.

The Volgograd refinery represents a significant component of Russia's fuel production infrastructure. The facility is the largest petroleum products manufacturer in Russia's Southern Federal District, with an annual processing capacity of 14.8 million tons.

The plant is located over 400 km (248 miles) from Ukraine's border and has been struck by Ukrainian drones on multiple occasions, including a major attack on 14 August that caused extensive fires.

Drones also hit Ufa refinery, authorities impose temporary flight restrictions

A second attack occurred on 15 October in Ufa, the capital of Russia's Bashkortostan Republic, according to the Russian independent Telegram channel ASTRA.

A drone struck an industrial zone housing the Ufaorgsintez refinery, which is operated by Bashneft. Residents reported smoke near Birsk Highway, a road running through the industrial area, and experienced disruptions to mobile internet service.

Another drone attack on Russia's Bashneft-UNPZ oil refinery in Ufa reported



Again, footage shows Ukraine's Liutyi drones at work.

📹Supernova+

Bashkortostan authorities declared a drone threat and implemented the "Kovyor" emergency protocol at Ufa airport, though Rosaviatsia later announced that temporary flight restrictions had been lifted.

According to Reuters, Ukrainian drone strikes contributed to a 17.1 % decline in Russian petroleum product exports in September compared to August, with shipments falling to 7.58 million tons.

