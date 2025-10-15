Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Volgograd oil refinery hit repeatedly as Ukraine targets fuel supplies for Russian military operations

The facility is the largest petroleum products manufacturer in Russia’s Southern Federal District, with an annual processing capacity of 14.8 million tons.
byVira Kravchuk
15/10/2025
3 minute read
Drones struck the Volgograd region's largest petroleum producer in Russia on 15 October.
Drones struck the Volgograd region’s largest petroleum producer in Russia on 15 October.
Volgograd oil refinery hit repeatedly as Ukraine targets fuel supplies for Russian military operations

Ukrainian strike drones attacked oil refining facilities in two Russian cities overnight between 14 and 15  October, according to Russian Telegram channels.

Ukraine targets Russian oil infrastructure to undermine Moscow's military logistics by disrupting fuel supplies essential for war operations and to reduce oil export revenues that finance the invasion. 

The primary target was the Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka refinery in Volgograd, where drones triggered a fire on the facility's grounds, Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported.

Local residents posted videos showing a glow emanating from the refinery's direction, while users in regional social media groups confirmed hearing explosions.

Volgograd Oblast Governor Andrey Bocharov acknowledged that a drone attack occurred but claimed only that debris from an unmanned aircraft fell in the village of Kirov in Svetloyarsky District, located near the refinery. The governor did not confirm whether the facility itself sustained damage.

The Crimean Wind noted that Bocharov has previously issued misleading statements about attacks on refineries, even after strikes were independently confirmed, suggesting the drones may have successfully hit their intended target.

The Volgograd refinery represents a significant component of Russia's fuel production infrastructure. The facility is the largest petroleum products manufacturer in Russia's Southern Federal District, with an annual processing capacity of 14.8 million tons.

The plant is located over 400 km (248 miles) from Ukraine's border and has been struck by Ukrainian drones on multiple occasions, including a major attack on 14 August that caused extensive fires.

Drones also hit Ufa refinery, authorities impose temporary flight restrictions

A second attack occurred on 15 October in Ufa, the capital of Russia's Bashkortostan Republic, according to the Russian independent Telegram channel ASTRA.

A drone struck an industrial zone housing the Ufaorgsintez refinery, which is operated by Bashneft. Residents reported smoke near Birsk Highway, a road running through the industrial area, and experienced disruptions to mobile internet service.

Bashkortostan authorities declared a drone threat and implemented the "Kovyor" emergency protocol at Ufa airport, though Rosaviatsia later announced that temporary flight restrictions had been lifted.

According to Reuters, Ukrainian drone strikes contributed to a 17.1 % decline in Russian petroleum product exports in September compared to August, with shipments falling to 7.58 million tons.

Read also

Ukraine targets Russian oil infrastructure to undermine Moscow's military logistics by disrupting fuel supplies essential for war operations and to reduce oil export revenues that finance the invasion. 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts