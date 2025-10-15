Slovakia may end Zuzana 2 production as lessons from Ukraine reshape artillery priorities

The maximum firing range of the howitzer with a rocket‑assisted projectile is 41 kilometres due to the long barrel and a new fire‑control system. Such parameters allow this howitzer to be used in corps‑level artillery units to strike targets deep in the enemy rear and conduct counter‑battery warfare.

For comparison, the Russian SPG 2S19 “Msta‑S” and its variants can engage targets up to 29 km, the 2S5 “Hyacinth” — 33 km, the 2S3 “Akatsiya” — 20 km, and the 2S1 “Gvozdika” — 21 km, Militarnyi writes.

The Slovak howitzer is equipped with a modern fire‑control system that automatically calculates firing data and applies in‑flight corrections. Integrated into the FCS is a small radar unit mounted above the barrel — it measures the projectile’s initial velocity as it exits the muzzle and then transmits parameters used to compute corrections for more accurate firing.

But there are a couple of caveats that reduce its effectiveness in combat.