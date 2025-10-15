Ukrainian drones devastate oil pumping hub in Russia’s Rostov Oblast, satellite imagery reveals

Satellite imagery from 3 October, analyzed by the Crimean Wind monitoring group, confirms that the 1 October attack left the Sukhodolnaya oil pumping station on the outskirts of Oktyabrskiy near Rostov-on-Don completely offline.

The strike adds to mounting pressure on Russia's fuel distribution network as sustained Ukrainian attacks on oil infrastructure drive nationwide shortages and force Moscow to suspend fuel exports while importing refined products for the first time.

The 3 October satellite images confirmed extensive fire damage across the station grounds. Rostov Oblast Governor Yuriy Slyusar acknowledged that a drone hit the facility, causing fires on the building's roof and igniting grass in surrounding fields. The Crimean Wind monitoring group reported the facility remains completely non-operational.

Newly upgraded facility forced offline

Russian company Transneft installed a new 7,000 cubic meters per hour main pumping unit at Sukhodolnaya in 2023, making the station a critical node in the Kuibyshev-Lysychansk pipeline network. The pipeline infrastructure once served Ukrainian-controlled Lysychansk before Russian occupation.

Ukrainian forces have waged a months-long campaign targeting Russia’s oil infrastructure in 2025:

Moscow has stopped publishing regional fuel availability data to prevent public concern, while facilities are unlikely to recover before mid-2026 even without accounting for future strikes.

