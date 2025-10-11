Ukraine hits key military fuel supplier 1,400 km inside Russia for third time in month

Ukrainian drones hit the Bashneft-UNPZ oil refinery in Ufa, Russia, on 11 October early morning, a Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) source told Ukrainian media.

The facility sits 1,400 kilometers (869 miles) from Ukrainian territory—among the deepest strikes of the war.

Ukraine systematically targets Russian refineries to disrupt fuel production for military operations and reduce oil export revenues that fund the war.



Some key refineries have seen operational capacity drop by up to 40%. Russian diesel exports fell to their lowest levels since 2020, while fuel shortages and price increases spread across Russia, with gas stations suspending service in multiple regions.

Fire broke out at a crude oil processing unit in Ufa. An SBU source told hromadske the strike hit the ELOU-AVT-6 unit, though Ukrainian military Telegram channel Supernova+ identified the AVT-5 refinery as the burning facility in photos. Black smoke rose above the plant as fire crews arrived on scene.

Russia's Ministry of Defense claimed it intercepted five UAVs over the region but did not confirm damage to the refinery.

Ukrainian drones struck another oil refinery in Ufa, 1,300+ km from Ukraine



The Bashneft-UNPZ (Ufa Oil Refinery) caught fire following the Ukrainian Security Service's drone strike, with the blaze breaking out near the ELOU-AVT-6 crude oil processing unit, an SBU source told… pic.twitter.com/HGZi5MLuuy — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 11, 2025

Ufa processes significant volumes of crude oil and supplies fuel and lubricants to Russian military forces, the SBU source said. The city functions as one of Russia's major refining centers.

"The SBU can reach any objects on enemy territory that work for the war against Ukraine," the source told hromadske. "There are no safe places in Russia's deep rear."

This marks the third refinery attack in Bashkortostan within a month. SBU drones struck the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat facility on 18 September and again on 24 September.

The same Bashneft-UNPZ refinery suffered damage on 13 September, when drones hit installations and pipelines at two plants simultaneously.

Earlier, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi announced that drones conducted 70 strikes on Russian territory in September alone under the DeepStrike program. The operations focus on fuel production, explosives manufacturing, and military-industrial facilities.

