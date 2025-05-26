Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1187: Putin escalates attacks hours after prisoner exchange

Exclusive

Russia tests new “porcupine” anti-drone armor. Ukraine’s drones still win.. From cope cages to turtle tanks, Russian anti-drone armor kept evolving. The latest iteration—a porcupine bristling with metal spikes—just met Ukrainian drones and lost, but likely won’t be the last.

The diplomatic delusion driving Trump’s appeasement of Putin. A president too arrogant to study his enemy thinks he can divide the world’s closest autocrats.

“They care about your lives more”: Viral Black journalist shatters illusions about Ukraine war support. Social media dubbed him “Harriet Tubman” for helping Ukrainians flee the war. Then they turned on him for demanding solidarity for all.

Military

Drone-on-drone: Ukrainian police show destruction of Russian FPV ambush drones. A new video reveals how patrol police drone operators are countering hidden drone threats.

Ukraine captures 971 Russian troops during Kursk operation since August. The Kursk offensive operation became Ukraine’s most successful campaign for taking Russian prisoners, netting 971 captives over nine months.

Ukrainian drones hit Russian military train with fuel in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast (video). Footage shows the fiery aftermath of a 24 May attack on a key railway supply line.

ISW: Russian salient near Donetsk Oblast’s Kostiantynivka grows, threatening the city. Recent advances southwest of the town may enable a future assault toward Kostiantynivka or Pokrovsk, ISW reports.

Russian Migalovo airbase hit by kamikaze drones, reports confirm (video). The base in Tver Oblast hosts Il-76 and An-124 military transport aircraft. During the drone assault, Russian air defenses reportedly targeted at least two Russian planes.

Russian forces attempt border probes in Kharkiv Oblast, no signs of large-scale attacks, military says. Earlier, Sky News claimed Russia has concentrated 50,000 troops near Kharkiv Oblast’s border.

As of 25 MAY 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 980850 (+1020)

Tanks: 10854 (+2)

APV: 22633 (+11)

Artillery systems: 28269 (+68)

MLRS: 1396 (+1)

Anti-aircraft systems: 1169

Aircraft: 372

Helicopters: 336

UAV: 37367 (+190)

Cruise missiles: 3203 (+6)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 49751 (+112)

Intelligence and technology

Ukraine needs strategic command for defense innovation to challenge Thales and Rheinmetall, says EW systems producer. Ukraine must establish an engineering command center to transform frontline needs into mass-produced miracles, says Anatolii Khrapchynskyi at the Ukraine–EU defense forum in Brussels.

YLE: Recycled fishing nets become Ukraine’s frontline anti-drone tool. Old gear once used by Danish and Swedish fishermen now protects Ukrainian soldiers from aerial attacks.

China provides 80% of critical electronics for Russian drones, intelligence agency says. Ukraine’s intelligence service confirmed that about 20 Russian factories receive Chinese machine tools, special chemicals, gunpowder and components specifically for military enterprises.

Ukraine to get last pledged Dutch F-16 fighter jets tomorrow. Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans confirmed the delivery will complete the pledged shipment of 24 aircraft.

US intelligence: Putin remains ready to fight through 2025— war determines his legacy. Despite heavy losses, Moscow “seems comfortable with the current cost of its slow advances,” betting on a war of attrition that intelligence officials say will likely favor Russia through 2025 without increased Western aid for Ukraine.

Russia is secretly building nuclear air-to-air missiles—for killing drones, apparently. A Cold War-era missile gets a nuclear upgrade—for a 21st-century enemy: drones.

Bloomberg: Europe can’t make enough weapons for Ukraine—so it wants to buy American. Europe can’t build fast enough—so it’s eyeing American weapons for Ukraine.

International

“War goes on regardless of weekends,” Zelenskyy blasts US silence after massive strike. As Trump pushes peace talks, Putin answers with ballistic hell across Ukrainian cities.

Russian navy now guards shadow fleet oil tankers in Gulf of Finland, minister says. The presence of military escorts to tankers is something Finnish officials haven’t seen before.

WP: Trump softens on Putin as Russian battlefield edge declines. The Kremlin faces military strain, yet Trump appears reluctant to escalate pressure.

Humanitarian and social impact

No Azov soldiers freed in 1000-for-1000 prisoner swap. More than 800 soldiers of the Ukrainian National Guard’s Azov unit remain in Russian captivity since 2022.

Russia kills two women in Kupiansk, hitting the city with 500 and 1,500 kg bombs. Two air-dropped FAB bombs with UMPK guidance kit destroyed dozens of homes.

Zelenskyy: “303 defenders are home” after final stage of 1000-for-1000 prisoner exchange. Soldiers from Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and more are now receiving medical aid and support. Among the freed are National Guard members, border guards, and Mariupol defenders.

Russia’s massive missile and drone assault kills at least 12 civilians, injures 52, between two prisoner swaps. Ukraine’s Air Force reports over 350 aerial weapons launched in one night.

