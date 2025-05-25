Ukraine to get last pledged Dutch F-16 fighter jets tomorrow

On 25 May, Dutch Minister of Defense Ruben Brekelmans announced that the final F-16 fighter jet pledged to Ukraine will be delivered tomorrow, on 26 May, according to WNL.

The announcement follows a week in which Russia again intensified its daily drone and missile assaults on Ukraine. At least 12 people were killed in Ukraine last night as a result of multiple air attacks. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is pushing for Kyiv-Moscow talks, allegedly to establish a ceasefire and end the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, yet avoids direct measures—such as new sanctions—against the Kremlin to compel it.

Speaking during a broadcast of WNL, Brekelmans confirmed,

“This means that all 24 pledged fighter jets will soon be present in Ukraine.”

Pressure on Russia

Brekelmans condemned Russia’s ongoing aggression, stating that President Vladimir Putin shows “no intention of seriously discussing a ceasefire.”

The minister stressed the importance of maintaining pressure on Russia and continuing broad support for Ukraine.

In addition to the previously announced aid package, Brekelmans confirmed that the Netherlands is actively training Ukrainian pilots and technicians, and sharing military doctrines to help Ukraine build a modern armed force aligned with NATO standards.

Trump confirmed for NATO summit, Zelenskyy participation expected

Brekelmans also confirmed that US President Donald Trump will attend the NATO summit in The Hague on 24 June. He added that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to participate, although the exact timing of his appearance is still being coordinated.

Dutch F-16s for Ukraine

The Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, and Norway pledged the F-16 fighter jet supplies to Ukraine, after Washington’s approval in 2023. In July 2024, the Netherlands finalized export clearance for 24 F-16 aircraft. The first jets were delivered to Ukraine in August, although details on quantities and specific contributing countries were not disclosed. Additional shipments from the Netherlands and other partners followed in subsequent months.

Ukraine has sought US-made F-16 fighter jets for years to bolster its air defenses and counter Russia’s air superiority during the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.