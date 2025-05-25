Russian forces attempt border probes in Kharkiv direction, no signs of large-scale attacks, military says

Ukrainian military officials have confirmed that Russian forces attempted to test the border defenses in Kharkiv Oblast, but emphasized that no large-scale attacks were recorded. According to Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Operational-Strategic Grouping of Forces Khortytsia, several small Russian groups tried to move along the border, but were intercepted.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, lies only 33 kilometers from the Russian border and has long been viewed as a key target. Russia failed to enter the city at the early stages of its full-scale invasion in 2022, but continued to target the city with drones and missiles almost every day since then.

Speaking on Ukrainian television, as reported by Liga, Trehubov said:

“There were a few attempts to advance along the border, but these were not large-scale attacks, more like probing actions. Essentially, small groups were being caught along the border.”

The spokesman emphasized that, as of now, there are no recorded attempts by Russian forces to expand their foothold in Kharkiv Oblast or to break through the border in other locations.

Trehubov also noted that the direction of the attacks remained consistent, primarily targeting Vovchansk and nearby areas. “It doesn’t change in that respect,” he added.

Limited intensity compared to other regions

Despite visible Russian activity, Trehubov stressed that the Kharkiv direction is relatively calm compared to other parts of the front.

“This area is generally not very intense compared to other directions,” he said.

He explained that current enemy activity consists of around two to five skirmishes per day.

“It’s not a hundred, like it sometimes is near [Donetsk’s] Pokrovsk,” he added.

He further confirmed that no Russian attempts have been detected to expand the existing foothold in Kharkiv Oblast or to break through the border in other locations.

Sky News: Russian buildup across the border

Meanwhile, British broadcaster Sky News reported a day earlier that Russian forces have been massing near the Ukrainian border opposite Kharkiv, following the recent withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from parts of Russia’s Kursk Oblast. According to Sky News, a force of 50,000 Russian troops are positioned near the border.

Citing an unnamed “senior Ukrainian military figure,” Sky news said they confirmed the buildup across the state border. Ukrainian authorities have not officially commented on the report.

Andriy Pomahaibus, chief of staff of Ukraine’s 13th Operational Brigade, said this week that Russian troops are trying to approach the combat zone and launch assault actions.

“In general, they are not succeeding,” he said, though he acknowledged visible preparations for more active offensive actions.





