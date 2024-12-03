Eng
Ukraine expands military robotics capability with major procurement of unmanned ground vehicles

Thousands of robotic vehicles are expected to support Ukrainian defenders on the frontlines at a time when almost 200 Russian small infantry groups attack every day.
byOrysia Hrudka
03/12/2024
2 minute read
Examples of Ukraine's unmanned ground vehicles.
Examples of Ukraine’s unmanned ground vehicles. Photo: DPA
Ukraine has significantly boosted its military robotics capabilities with a major procurement of thousands of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), as revealed by both government officials and the procurement agency.

The introduction of robotic ground systems is expected to reduce human losses in personnel, as the systems are capable of evacuating wounded, bringing supplies, and firing machine guns and other small arms from dangerous positions.

Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation Mykhailo Fedorov told Reuters that Ukraine has purchased “several thousand ground platforms” this year, with plans to acquire “tens of thousands” in the coming year. These unmanned vehicles are already being deployed along the front lines and in Russia’s Kursk region.

In November, the Defense Procurement Agency reported signing 16 contracts worth nearly 300 million hryvnias ($7.3 million) for several hundred robotic ground systems of various modifications. In addition to the Agency’s contracts, Fedorov’s Ministry of Digital Transformations separately procures drones.

The procurement includes multiple types of UGVs:

  • Reconnaissance and strike ground complexes capable of movement, surveillance, and enemy engagement
  • Logistics unmanned ground robotic systems
  • Remote-controlled combat modules
  • Unmanned ground robotic systems for mining operations

“The procurement of ground robotic systems will reduce risks for personnel on the battlefield,” said Maryna Bezrukova, Director of the Defense Procurement Agency.

Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov added that the rapid deployment approval has enabled the purchase of ground robotic complexes of Ukrainian manufacture, marking an important step in strengthening our units’ technological capabilities.”

The buggy-like vehicles are designed to support infantry operations in high-risk areas, particularly where Russian shelling and drones are prevalent. Their primary functions include ammunition and supply delivery to troops in trenches and evacuation of wounded soldiers.

Ukraine has established several training centers to prepare forces for operating these new systems. The majority of the contracted systems have already been delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This development comes as part of Ukraine’s broader strategy to enhance its technological warfare capabilities at a time when Russia continues its offensive in the east, making small but steady gains.

