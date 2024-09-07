Canada announces delivery of rocket motors, warheads for Ukraine, training of pilots and more

Canada announced a new military aid package for Ukraine during the 24th Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on 6 September 2024. Canadian Minister of National Defence Bill Blair revealed that Canada will donate and transport 80,840 additional CRV-7 rocket motors and 1,300 warheads to Ukraine. These rocket motors, previously used by the Royal Canadian Air Force on CF-18 fighter aircraft, are being prepared for shipment to Poland and will arrive in the coming months.

The aid package also includes 970 C6 machine guns and 10,500 9mm pistols from Canada’s inventory. Responding to a specific Ukrainian request, Canada will donate decommissioned chassis from 29 M113s and 64 Coyote Light Armoured Vehicles (LAVs), which will be repurposed or used for spare parts by Ukrainian forces.

Minister Blair also provided updates on other Canadian contributions:

1. An initial set of Armoured Combat Support Vehicles has arrived in Europe, with training for Ukrainian forces underway.

2. Training on Teledyne FLIR Skyranger drones will begin in Ukraine this month.

3. In August, Canada delivered approximately $200,000 worth of IT equipment to support Ukraine’s cyber capabilities.

Additionally, Canada has taken over leadership of the fighter-lead-in-training (FLIT) element of the UDCG Air Force Capability Coalition, backed by a $389 million investment over five years for F-16 pilot training for Ukrainian personnel.

This latest aid package is part of Canada’s ongoing commitment to Ukraine, with over $4.5 billion in military assistance provided since 2022. The announcement comes amid the Ramstein format meeting, highlighting the continued international effort to support Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression.

