Russo-Ukrainian war, day 705: Greece to supply Ukraine with weapons amid halt in US aid

How Wagner Group exports Putin-style rule to Africa. Russia’s Wagner Group follows a systematic four-part playbook to gain authoritarian control in African nations. In CAR, Sudan, and Mali, the Kremlin-backed mercenaries secure resource access for Russia in exchange for propping up Putin-like regimes.

Defense expert: Ukraine aid ramps up fast despite western bureaucracy, isn’t “drip-feeding”. “A year ago, the debate was still going on about tanks. Fighter jets were not even in the making,” stresses Andras Racz

What long-range weapons Ukraine can get in the wake of Ramstein-18 meeting. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry says the latest Ramstein Format meeting paid special attention to deep-strike weapon supplies to Ukraine, experts predict missile-bomb hybrids for HIMARS or US cruise/ballistic missiles among the most probable acquisitions.

Military

Zelenskyy: “We have 880,000 fighters in the army”. At the same time, nearly 7 million Ukrainians left the country. It means a lack of taxes and reserves for the army, he said in the interview for ARD.

As of 29 Jan 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 383180 (+1070) Tanks: 6290 (+10) APV: 11696 (+25) Artillery systems: 9113 (+16) MLRS: 972 Anti-aircraft systems: 660 Aircraft: 331 Helicopters: 324 UAV: 7049 (+8) Cruise missiles: 1846 (+1) Warships/boats: 23 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 12149 (+46)



Intelligence and technology

Defense cooperation: Ukraine’s Defense minister outlines new agreements with the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium and Baltic states. In particular, Ukraine and Belgium “signed six documents on cooperation in the defense industry” to establish joint production in Ukraine

International

EU extends sanctions against Russia over Ukraine invasion. The EU has renewed its economic sanctions against Russia, which were first imposed in 2014.

Greek PM talked to Zelenskyy after Blinken proposed Greece transfer equipment for Ukraine in exchange for US supplies. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a telephone conversation with the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, two days after the US offered $200 million in supplies to Greece to facilitate its arms transfers to Ukraine.

US offers up to $ 200 mn boost in military aid to facilitate Greece’s arms transfers to Ukraine. Blinken notified the Greek PM of proposed arms F-35 sales, paired with various items of military aid, including up to $200 million in extra US military financing for Greece to enable Greek arms provisions to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy warns of “world redistribution” and Putin’s war against EU if the West stops military aid for Ukraine. In an interview with a German TV channel, ARD, Zelenskyy cautioned that if the United States were to stop providing military and financial assistance to Ukraine, Europe would not be able to fill the gap on its own.

Humanitarian and social impact

Ukrainian and Hungarian Foreign Ministers meet in a border city “to normalize bilateral relations.” Head of Presidential Office Andriy Yermak also participated in the meeting.

Political and legal developments

US inspectors arrive in Kyiv to oversee military aid usage. US auditors have traveled to Kyiv to review the spending of American military assistance to Ukraine, as no violations have been identified previously, and the Pentagon continues to ensure taxpayer funds are used appropriately.

Ukraine’s Minister of Defense has conducted unannounced audits, reported on violations to clean up the system. Rustem Umerov said his team detected “numerous violations” and reported on the first contracts, which were terminated and money returned to the state.

New developments

Ukraine’s President and leadership honor the memory of Kruty heroes, who fought for Ukraine’s independence in 1918. President Zelenskyy, Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi and military leadership paid tribute to fallen defenders at Askold’s Grave in Kyiv, where also some contemporary servicemen are buried.

