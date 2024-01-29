Greek PM talked to Zelenskyy after Blinken proposed Greece transfer equipment for Ukraine in exchange for US supplies

Zelenskyy talked with Mitsotakis at noon on Monday, 29 January 2024. According to the press release, they discussed the latest developments in Ukraine in the context of the extraordinary meeting of the European Council in Brussels.

“The Ukrainian president expressed his gratitude to Kyriakos Mitsotakis for Greece’s support in starting Ukraine’s accession negotiations with the EU last December. The prime minister emphasized that Greece will continue to support Ukraine both bilaterally and within the framework of the EU and NATO.“

The official statement doesn’t mention the topic of arms transfers.

As was reported, on 27 January 2023, Blinken notified the Greek PM of proposed arms F-35 sales, paired with various items of military aid, including up to $200 million in extra US military financing for Greece to enable Greek arms provisions to Ukraine. In a letter sent to Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis on 27 January, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken outlined the steps to expand cooperation between Athens and Washington in the security field, according to the Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

