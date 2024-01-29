Eng
Greek PM talked to Zelenskyy after Blinken proposed Greece transfer equipment for Ukraine in exchange for US supplies

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a telephone conversation with the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, two days after the US offered $200 million in supplies to Greece to facilitate its arms transfers to Ukraine.
byOrysia Hrudka
29/01/2024
1 minute read
zelenskyy greece
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sign an agreement at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, on August 21, 2023 (Photo by Costas Baltas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Zelenskyy talked with Mitsotakis at noon on Monday, 29 January 2024. According to the press release, they discussed the latest developments in Ukraine in the context of the extraordinary meeting of the European Council in Brussels.

The Ukrainian president expressed his gratitude to Kyriakos Mitsotakis for Greece’s support in starting Ukraine’s accession negotiations with the EU last December. The prime minister emphasized that Greece will continue to support Ukraine both bilaterally and within the framework of the EU and NATO.

The official statement doesn’t mention the topic of arms transfers.

As was reported, on 27 January 2023, Blinken notified the Greek PM of proposed arms F-35 sales, paired with various items of military aid, including up to $200 million in extra US military financing for Greece to enable Greek arms provisions to Ukraine. In a letter sent to Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis on 27 January, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken outlined the steps to expand cooperation between Athens and Washington in the security field, according to the Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

US offers up to $ 200 mn boost in military aid to facilitate Greece’s arms transfers to Ukraine

