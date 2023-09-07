Stoltenberg: NATO sees no indication of deliberate Russian drone attack on Romania

NATO sees no indication that the drone wreckage found in Romania on 4 September resulted from a deliberate Russian attack against the country, Reuters reported, citing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

“We don’t have any information indicating an intentional attack by Russia, and we are awaiting the outcome of the ongoing investigation,” Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg emphasized that Russian strikes against Ukraine, close to NATO’s borders, pose risks to the alliance

“It demonstrates the risks of incidents and accidents. Regardless of that outcome (of the investigation), what we have seen, of course, is a lot of fighting and also air attacks close to NATO borders,” the NATO chief said.

On the night of 4 September, the Russian army attacked Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts with 32 Shahed drones. 17 Shahed drones were shot down over Odesa Oblast, head of Odesa Military Administration Oleh Kiper said.

Oleh Nikolenko, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reported that during a Russian night Shahed drone attack on Odesa Oblast, some drones fell and detonated on the territory of Romania

“This is yet another confirmation that Russian missile terror poses a huge threat not only to Ukraine’s security but also to the security of neighboring countries, including NATO member states,” Nikolenko said.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has requested an “urgent and professional investigation” regarding the drone fragments found on Romanian territory. In response to this discovery, he stated that “if it is confirmed that these elements originate from a Russian drone, such a situation would be entirely unacceptable.”

