US to transfer seized Russian assets to Ukraine for the first time

The US will transfer the seized assets of sanctioned Russian oligarchs to Ukraine for the first time, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
byIryna Voichuk
07/09/2023
1 minute read
kuleba blinken kyiv
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv on 6 September 2023. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
The US will transfer $5.4 million confiscated from Russian oligarchs to Ukraine to be used to support and rehabilitate Ukrainian veterans, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced during a joint press conference with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

“For the first time, we are transferring to Ukraine assets seized from sanctioned Russian oligarchs, which will now be used to support Ukrainian military veterans,” Blinken said.

According to Blinken, USD 5.4 million will be directed to support and rehabilitate Ukrainian veterans.

These funds will be directed to Ukraine as part of a new US aid package worth $1 billion.

This package includes $175 million for depleted uranium tank ammunition, air defense system components, missiles for HIMARS systems, small arms ammunition, shells, and communication systems.

