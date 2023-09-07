CNN: Blinken announces $1 bln in new aid for Ukraine to boost counteroffensive

On 6 September, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced $1 billion in new US support for Ukraine, including military, humanitarian, and budgetary assistance, CNN reports.

“In the ongoing counteroffensive, progress has accelerated in the past few weeks. This new assistance will help sustain it and build further momentum,” he said at a news conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba while visiting Kyivy.

The package includes the resupply of weaponry to Ukraine that the US has given to the country in the past, including components for air defense systems, GMLRS rockets for HIMARS, various munitions and ammunition, and communications systems, according to the State Department fact.

CNN says the package also includes for the first time depleted uranium munitions for the US-made Abrams tanks, according to a US official.

“I met today with President Zelenskyy I discussed longer-term sustainable security arrangements, which will provide ongoing security assistance and modern military equipment across land, air, sea and cyberspace, as well as training and intelligence share. The State Department is leading these discussions, which will continue in the months ahead,” Blinken said.

