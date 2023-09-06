Zelenska warns of ‘Ukraine fatigue’ & Russian indoctrination of Ukrainian children

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska expresses concern that global interest in the ongoing war with Russia is waning, over a year and a half since Russia attacked Ukraine. In a conversation with ABC News in Kyiv, Zelenska mentioned that there’s a growing sense of “Ukraine fatigue” among people.

“The struggle for our existence continues; we cannot stop fighting for ourselves. So my plea is, please continue to support our fight,” she emphasized.

Additionally, Zelenska expressed deep concerns over the indoctrination of children by Russian forces. Ukrainian authorities report that over 19,500 Ukrainian children have been deported or forcibly moved since the start of the war.

Zelenska is convinced that this is part of a larger agenda to brainwash the young generation in Ukraine.

“This is indeed a deliberate policy,” she noted. “The children we’ve managed to bring back tell us the first action taken was a so-called ‘patriotic re-education.’ They’re taught to renounce their Ukrainian identity in favor of a Russian one, which they are told is the country they should adore.”