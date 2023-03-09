Poland already sent 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as Ukrainian crews finished training on them – Polish Defense Minister

Polish Leopard 2PL tank at excercises, a modernized version of the older Leopard 2A4 tank, phased out by Germany and first acquired by Poland in the 2000s. Photo: gov.pl via Wikimedia Commons
Ukrainian crews have finished their training on Leopard 2 tanks in Poland, and Warsaw has already delivered to Ukraine all 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks it had promised, according to Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak, Ukrinform reports.
“We’re talking about a battalion of heavy tanks, which in the case of Poland’s share have already been delivered, and in the case of our allies, they will be delivered to Ukraine very soon,” Błaszczak told reporters at a press briefing in Warsaw on 9 March.
The Ukrainian military started training on Leopard 2 tanks in Poland and Germany in mid-February.
He emphasized that Poland did everything possible to form a full battalion of Leopard 2 A4 tanks:
“In this way, we support Ukraine within the international coalition. In addition to 14 Polish Leopard 2 tanks, this battalion also includes eight tanks each from Canada and Norway, as well as six tanks from Spain,” the Polish Defence Minister said.
