Russia has fired more than 4,700 missiles at Ukraine over 270 days of all-out war – Zelenskyy

Russia has fired more than 4,700 missiles at Ukraine over 270 days of all out war – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: president.gov.ua 

Latest news Ukraine

On 20 November in his address to the members of the International Organization of La Francophonie, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy mentioned that Russia had used more than 4,700 missiles against Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine:

“Today is the 270th day of the full-scale war. Russia used more than 4,700 missiles. Hundreds of our cities are simply burned. Thousands of people died. Hundreds of thousands were forcibly deported to Russia. Millions left Ukraine for other countries, fleeing the war. We have to stop it. We must stop Russian aggression,” he said.

Russia seeking not peace but respite to restore combat capabilities – Zelenskyy

Russia’s missile stockpile was dwindling as per officials but this week’s assaults raise questions about that – NYT

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags:

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags