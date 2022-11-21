Russia has fired more than 4,700 missiles at Ukraine over 270 days of all-out war – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: president.gov.ua

On 20 November in his address to the members of the International Organization of La Francophonie, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy mentioned that Russia had used more than 4,700 missiles against Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine:

“Today is the 270th day of the full-scale war. Russia used more than 4,700 missiles. Hundreds of our cities are simply burned. Thousands of people died. Hundreds of thousands were forcibly deported to Russia. Millions left Ukraine for other countries, fleeing the war. We have to stop it. We must stop Russian aggression,” he said.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Russian missile attacks