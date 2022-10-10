Russian strikes on the territory of Ukraine (map) – Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief

Russia's missile strikes across Ukraine on Oct. 10, as of 10:20-11:00. Source: FB post of Ukraine's Commander-In-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi published a scheme of Russian strikes on the territory of Ukraine on Oct. 10 morning.

“We are forced to repel these attacks using Soviet-era weapons, which we also have in insufficient quantities,” Zaluzhnyi said.

He noted that Russia used air-, sea- and land-based cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, anti-aircraft guided missiles, reconnaissance and strike UAVs of “Shahed-136” type.

Ukrainian defenders destroyed most of the missiles and ammunition.