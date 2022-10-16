Russia attacks Dnipro’s Nikopol at night, injures local man – oblast authorities

Aftermath of Russian shelling attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight into 16 Oct 2022. Source.

Overnight into 16 October, the Russian troops shelled the Nikopol and Marhanets hromadas (communities) of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast using multiple rocket launchers BM-21 Grad and artillery, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Administration Head Valentyn Reznichenko reports.

“The hottest [spot] was in Nikopol. More than 40 Russian shells hit there. A 47-year-old man was injured,” he wrote.

Reznichenko says that the Russian night attacks caused several fires and damaged about 30 high-rises and homes, an industrial enterprise, cars, several gas pipelines, and power lines, leaving more than 1,500 families without electricity.

There were no casualties in the Marhanets hromada, according to Reznichenko.

The Russian troops have been regularly shelling the residential areas of Nikopol and Marhanets across the Dnipro River from the occupied area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

