9-year-old killed, 10 badly injured in Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

A 9-year-old boy was killed, and 10 people were injured as a result of Russian shelling in Zelenodolsk, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 3 September, head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Valentyn Reznichenko reported.

8 high-rise buildings, shops, a kindergarten, a lyceum, and the National Academy of Medical Sciences were damaged. Houses were damaged in Velyka Kostromka.

Most of the 10 people injured are in heavy condition, all are now in the hospital.