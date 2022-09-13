Russian troops shelled Nikopol district 6 times last night using MLRS, artillery – Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Head

The Russians carried out six shelling attacks on the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to the Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Oleksii Reznichenko.

He reported that the Russian troops the multiple rocket-launchers Uragan and Grad, as well as heavy artillery to attack Nikopol, and the hromadas of Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets. There were no casualties, according to the region’s head.

The Russian attacks damaged 16 high-rise and private buildings, a stadium, farm buildings, and gas pipelines.

“The extent of the damage is being clarified,” Reznichenko says.

