“Bringing back the decisions that our soldiers and energy workers have been waiting for” — Zelenskyy on his visit to Washington

“We are bringing back to the south, to the Donbas, and near Bakhmut the decisions that our defense forces have been waiting for,” Zelenskyy said in his evening address after his visit to Washington on 22 December 2022.
He said that the issue of Patriots air defense systems for Ukraine has been solved, but there also are other important decisions that he will tell about later.
In particular, he noted, new agreements were reached regarding assistance to Ukrainian energy workers who are repairing and maintaining the electricity grid after Russian massive missile strikes.
Zelensky reminded in his address that 22 December was the professional holiday of energy workers – people “who give us normality, modernity and those level of well-being that the terrorist state wants to destroy.”
