“Bringing back the decisions that our soldiers and energy workers have been waiting for” — Zelenskyy on his visit to Washington

“We are bringing back to the south, to the Donbas, and near Bakhmut the decisions that our defense forces have been waiting for,” Zelenskyy said in his evening address after his visit to Washington on 22 December 2022.

He said that the issue of Patriots air defense systems for Ukraine has been solved, but there also are other important decisions that he will tell about later.

In particular, he noted, new agreements were reached regarding assistance to Ukrainian energy workers who are repairing and maintaining the electricity grid after Russian massive missile strikes.

Zelensky reminded in his address that 22 December was the professional holiday of energy workers – people “who give us normality, modernity and those level of well-being that the terrorist state wants to destroy.”

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Ukraine-US relations