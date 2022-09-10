Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk oblast with missiles, artillery damaging industrial facility, farm overnight into Sep 10 – oblast head

Overnight into September 10, Russian troops targeted Dnipro, Nikopol, and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to a report by Regional Military Administration Head Valentyn Reznichenko.

At night, the Russian army fired two cruise missiles on Dnipro district. The Ukrainian air defense units shot down one of those, while the other hit industrial infrastructure facilities. Production buildings, warehouses, and equipment caught fire. As of 7:37, the fire was already put out, according to Reznichenko. No one was injured.

Russians attacked Nikopol district twice with heavy artillery pounding the city of Nikopol and the Marhanets community. No injuries.

In the morning, several Russian rockets hit Synelnykove district, people are unharmed. Local farmstead has been damaged. “Information about the consequences is being clarified,” Reznichenko wrote.