Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk oblast with missiles, artillery damaging industrial facility, farm overnight into Sep 10 – oblast head

Latest news Ukraine

Overnight into September 10, Russian troops targeted Dnipro, Nikopol, and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to a report by Regional Military Administration Head  Valentyn Reznichenko.

At night, the Russian army fired two cruise missiles on Dnipro district. The Ukrainian air defense units shot down one of those, while the other hit industrial infrastructure facilities. Production buildings, warehouses, and equipment caught fire. As of 7:37, the fire was already put out, according to Reznichenko. No one was injured.

Russians attacked Nikopol district twice with heavy artillery pounding the city of Nikopol and the Marhanets community. No injuries.

In the morning, several Russian rockets hit Synelnykove district, people are unharmed. Local farmstead has been damaged. “Information about the consequences is being clarified,” Reznichenko wrote.

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags