Ukraine revealed another Russian war crime in Kherson Oblast

Russian soldiers killed two Ukrainian civilians after opening fire on the car and crashing it with a tank in Kherson Oblast in March 2022, Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office has reported.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers documented more than 50 bullet holes in the vehicle. Also, they inspected a local cemetery and found the alleged graves of the Russian victims.

The Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into violation of the laws and customs of war.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Russian war crimes, Russo-Ukrainian war