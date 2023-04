The aftermath of the Russian air strike in Vovchansk. Photo: Oblast head Oleh Syniehubov

On the night of 19 April, Russia conducted an air strike against Vovchansk, a city in the east-Ukrainian Kharkiv Oblast.

The strike destroyed the city market. Nearly 60 trade pavilions burned down.

During search and rescue operations, the bodies of 2 dead civilians were found. A 50-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were killed by the Russian air strike in Vovchansk, Oblast head Oleh Syniehubov informed.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Russian air strikes, Russian war crimes