1 killed, 1 wounded in Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

On Oct. 7., one person was killed and one was wounded as a result of Russian shelling in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, south-eastern Ukraine, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration Head Valentyn Reznichenko reported in Telegram.

“In the evening, Russians shelled Nikopol district again. They hit with “Grad” and heavy artillery”, wrote Reznichenko.

“In the Chervonohryhoriv community, a 37-year-old man was killed, a 42-year-old man was injured. He is in the hospital.”