Record-high 83% of Ukrainians support country’s NATO accession – poll

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a press conference at Defence Ministers Meeting. Brussels, Belgium, 16 February 2022. Screenshot: Youtube/Nato News
 

According to the results of a national survey conducted by Ukraine’s Sociological Group Rating on October 1-2, 2022, 83% of Ukrainians support the country’s accession to NATO, which is the highest percentage in the history of the Rating Group’s surveys. Only 4% would vote against joining NATO while 9% would not vote.

“In June 2022, 76% supported joining the Alliance. In contrast to joining the EU, joining NATO is perceived somewhat more cautiously by residents of the east of the country (69% favor the accession, 9% are against it, 17% would not come to vote),” Rating says.

86% of respondents would support Ukraine’s accession to the European Union in a relevant referendum (3% against, 7% would not vote). Support for joining the EU is unanimous among representatives of all macro-regions and age groups.

 

