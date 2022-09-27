As a result, dozens of private houses and cars are damaged as well as a children’s sports school, a public park, farm buildings, a gas pipeline, and power lines, Oblast Head Valentyn Reznichenko reports.
Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with 80 shells at night on Sep 27
Dozens of private houses and cars are damaged as well as children's sports school, public park, farm buildings, gas pipeline and power lines, Oblast Head reports https://t.co/AkApnsaSVF pic.twitter.com/2WTl9tiSU8
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 27, 2022