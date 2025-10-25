Support us on Patreon
French Army chief: Forces ready for Ukraine deployment by 2026 under security guarantees

France has intensified preparations for potential confrontation with Russia, with military officials warning that Moscow poses threats across multiple domains and has made France one of its priority targets.
byVira Kravchuk
25/10/2025
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine and Emmanuel Macron of France in Paris ahead of the meeting of the coalition of the willing. 4 September 2025. Photo: Telegram/Zelenskyy
French Army chief: Forces ready for Ukraine deployment by 2026 under security guarantees

French Army Chief of Staff Pierre Schill stated on 23 October that his service stands ready to deploy forces to Ukraine in 2026 within the framework of security guarantees, according to BFMTV.

European officials are actively discussing plans to send British and French military personnel to Ukraine as part of "Coalition of the Willing" security guarantees following any cessation of hostilities, with approximately 10 countries expressing readiness to participate.

The proposed framework involves a two-stage approach: initially deploying European troops away from combat zones to focus on training Ukrainian forces and providing reinforcements, followed by American support through intelligence sharing, border surveillance, weapons, and potentially air defense systems.

"We will stand ready to deploy forces within the framework of security guarantees, if necessary for the benefit of Ukraine," Schill told members of the National Assembly's Defense Committee during a hearing.

French Army Chief of Staff General Pierre Schill. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The statement came one day after France's highest-ranking military officer said the French army must be prepared for a potential clash with Russia within three to four years, BFMTV reports.

Schill emphasized that the Army can simultaneously manage three levels of alert, including a potential Ukraine deployment.

The first level involves a national emergency response with 7,000 soldiers ready to deploy on timeframes ranging from 12 hours to five days for national sovereign missions.

The second encompasses NATO's Allied Reaction Force for 2026, which Schill described as structural.

The third addresses the possibility of operations in Ukraine.

France has intensified its focus on what it characterizes as Russian threats across multiple domains in recent months.

"Whether at the national, European or international level, on the front lines or online, the Kremlin's influence is closely scrutinized," BFMTV reports.

Former Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Thierry Burkhard warned in July that "Russia is a party to all threats," stating that the Kremlin has made France one of its priority targets.

Burkhard's successor, Fabien Mandon, similarly addressed Russian activities when appearing before the Defense Committee on 22 October, using the assessment to justify France's rearmament program as the government pursues budget reductions.

