Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1325: Russia launches 465-drone assault on Ukraine’s energy grid as hybrid warfare spreads across Europe

Exclusives

Harvard poll: Americans overwhelmingly back arming Ukraine, sanctioning Russia. Ukraine is as popular as NATO, while Zelenskyy ranks above Rubio and Hegseth in popularity. US voters back Trump’s Ukraine peace push, but doubt he can end the war.

As Ukraine saves Pokrovsk, Russia punches through thinned lines 80 km south. With more troops and vehicles, the Russians have the edge in southern Donetsk. The Ukrainians have hard choices to make.

Military

Frontline report: Ukrainian counteroffensive halts Russian advance in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast - Ukrainian counterattacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region have begun to blunt a slow Russian push eastward, forcing Moscow to reconsider its strategic approach as two pivotal battles determine whether recent Russian gains can translate into an operational breakthrough or Ukrainian forces can establish a defensive shield across the oblast.

Poor weather reduced air defense efficiency by up to 30% in latest Russian attacks – Zelenskyy - Russia strategically timed the attack for heavy rain and fog, complicating aviation operations during strikes on energy infrastructure, Zelenskyy said.

"We know what to do": Zelenskyy hints at response after Russian strikes plunge Kyiv into darkness - The overnight strikes left over 5,800 buildings without electricity and 7,000 without water in the capital as temperatures decline across Ukraine.

Ukraine's FM calls Russia "worse than Hamas" as 465 drones strike energy grid on attack anniversary - Sybiha: Even Hamas agreed to ceasefire talks, Moscow rejects all diplomacy

Russian double-tap strike targets rescue workers in Zaporizhzhia - Russia launched a massive aerial bombardment against energy facilities and civilian targets in multiple cities across Ukraine on 10 October.

Russia injures 12 in Kyiv and kills 7-year-old in Zaporizhzhia, power outages spread as Moscow hits energy grid with drones and missiles - Kyiv's eastern bank part went dark, Dnipro and Cherkasy also reported injuries and damage after explosions hit residential buildings overnight.

UK delivers hundreds of air defense missiles to Ukraine months ahead of schedule - Russia has been increasing aerial attacks across Ukrainian cities as winter approaches, straining the country's air defense capabilities.

US Senate backs $925 bn defense package with $500 mn Ukraine aid push - The Senate passed the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act on 9 Oct., allocating $500 million to Ukraine and extending the US Assistance to Ukraine Initiative through 2028.

Intelligence and Technology

Netherlands, Ukraine announce €200 million "important step" on drone defense, joint production - The deal combines Ukraine's battlefield experience with Dutch advanced technology and industrial capacity to scale production.

Germany's Rheinmetall to supply Skyranger 35 anti-air systems on Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine in EU-funded deal - The short-range air defense turrets will be financed by an EU country using proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

Flamingo does combat trials as Ukraine inches towards wider use

Czech army confirms drone sightings over its facilities amid escalating drone activity across Europe - Czechia joins Germany, Denmark, Norway, and Belgium in investigating suspicious flights over restricted zones.

Frontline report: Russian drones sweep across Europe in apparent hybrid campaign - Russian drones have been spotted over airports, power plants, military bases, and refineries from Denmark to France, signaling a coordinated campaign of hybrid intimidation that experts say is testing European defenses.

Unidentified drone breaches NATO base in Germany - The military police at Germany's Geilenkirchen NATO base reported an unidentified drone in its restricted flight zone to civilian authorities, marking another violation in a series of previous incidents.

ISW: Russia steps up covert and overt attacks on Europe — NATO races to reinforce defenses - The think tank describes Moscow's actions as part of "Phase 0," the psychological and informational groundwork for a potential future war with NATO.

International

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania plan mass evacuations in case of Russian attack – Reuters - Evacuation routes, shelters, and contingency measures are being readied as the Baltics brace for potential Russian aggression.

Europe's "self-sabotage": Seven EU countries increase Russian energy imports while supporting Ukraine – Reuters - Even as they provide billions in aid to Ukraine, several EU countries, including France, the Netherlands, and Romania, have increased Russian energy imports in 2025, funding Moscow's war effort as well.

Moldovans accused of painting red coffin stencils with anti-Ukraine slogans in Paris to stand trial - Four Moldovan men will appear before a French court for graffiti acts prosecutors call an attempt to demoralize the French army.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

KIIS: 54% of Ukrainians firmly oppose any territorial concessions to Russia - While nearly three-quarters of Ukrainians reject transferring currently controlled territory to Russia, one-third prove willing to accept a de facto freeze of the front line—provided security guarantees and European integration accompany such an arrangement.

Read our previous daily review here.