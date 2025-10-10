Support us on Patreon
Poor weather reduced air defense efficiency by up to 30% in latest Russian attacks – Zelenskyy

Russia strategically timed the attack for heavy rain and fog, complicating aviation operations during strikes on energy infrastructure, Zelenskyy said.
byBenjamin Murdoch
10/10/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaking at a press conference on 10 October, 2025.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaking at a press conference on 10 October, 2025. Screenshot from video: Suspilne
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said poor weather conditions reduced the effectiveness of Ukraine’s air defenses by 20-30% during Russia’s latest mass attack on 10 October, but stressed that the damage was not critical and repair work was already under way.

Speaking to journalists in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said heavy rain and fog in the country had complicated air defense operations, particularly for aviation, lowering the interception rate during the overnight strikes. 

“I believe that the weather reduced our interception rate by about 20-30%. I think that’s what caused this effect,” he said.

“They [Russia] knew what they were doing, waiting for rain and fog to make our work more difficult,” Zelenskyy added.

The latest wave of Russian strikes targeted energy infrastructure across several regions, leaving parts of Kyiv without power and water. 

Emergency crews continued repairs throughout the day, restoring communication lines and electricity in affected districts, officials said.

Zelenskyy described the attacks as serious but not critical, adding that Ukraine’s response would focus on protecting its citizens and strengthening defenses. 

