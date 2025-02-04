Support us on Patreon
byOlena Mukhina
04/02/2025
Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu. Credit: UkrInform
Israeli PM Netanyahu seeks US weapons for possible strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to meet with US President Donald Trump in Washington to request weapons for strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, Axios reports, citing its sources.

Iran is often called a part of “the Axis of Upheaval,” the growing anti-Western collaboration between Russia, China, and North Korea. Tehran has provided significant military assistance to Russia during the war against Ukraine, including Shahed drones, which have killed thousands of Ukrainian civilians.

Earlier, The New York Times, referring to US intelligence data, reported that Iran was looking for ways to shorten the production cycle of nuclear weapons in case Tehran decides to acquire them.

If Iran makes a political decision to produce nuclear weapons now, its uranium stockpile would be enough for four to five warheads. Tehran could enrich uranium to weapons-grade levels within days.

A hastily built warhead would not be as modern or sophisticated, but it would allow Iran to conduct a nuclear test and declare itself a nuclear power.

Meanwhile, Tehran denies having a nuclear weapons program. The NYT noted that civilian authorities may not even be aware of it, as they do not control the military and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

According to the report, Trump and Netanyahu are expected to discuss the Iranian nuclear issue during their meeting. Trump has stated that he will attempt to negotiate a deal with Iran, potentially making Israeli strikes unnecessary.

At the same time, the Israeli prime minister seeks assurances from Trump that he will provide the necessary weapons for an attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities if negotiations fail.

Earlier, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a major bilateral agreement covering defense cooperation, intelligence sharing, and nuclear energy development.

The new agreement reportedly includes the development of unspecified “military-technical cooperation” between Russia and Iran. The Institute for the Study of War said Russia may use these connections to evade Western sanctions as part of its broader strategy with international partners.

