Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Harvard poll: Americans overwhelmingly back arming Ukraine, sanctioning Russia

Ukraine is as popular as NATO, while Zelenskyy ranks above Rubio and Hegseth in popularity. US voters back Trump’s Ukraine peace push, but doubt he can end the war.
byYuri Zoria
10/10/2025
3 minute read
harvard poll americans overwhelmingly back arming ukraine sanctioning russia · post believe supply more weapons impose additional sanctions 2025 2-weapons-for-ukraine-sanctions-for-russia large majority continue support ukraine’s war effort backing ongoing arms
Americans believe the US should supply more weapons to Ukraine and impose additional sanctions on Russia. September 2025. Source: Harvard CAPS / Harris Poll
Harvard poll: Americans overwhelmingly back arming Ukraine, sanctioning Russia

A large majority of Americans continue to support Ukraine’s war effort, backing ongoing arms supplies and supporting additional sanctions on Russia, according to the latest Harvard CAPS / Harris Poll released on 6 October.

The poll results reflect persistent US public alignment with Ukraine’s defense strategy against Russia’s full-scale invasion, now in its fourth year. While US President Donald Trump has pushed for Kyiv and Moscow to hold talks, supposedly to end the war, Russia has continued and intensified its attacks on Ukraine.

The poll, conducted online by The Harris Poll and HarrisX on 1–2 October 2025 among 2,413 registered American voters, reflects persistent cross-partisan approval for the US role in Ukraine's defense.

According to the poll, 68% of respondents believe a future Trump administration should both tighten sanctions on Russia and continue supplying weapons to Ukraine. Both Democrat (72%) and Republican (73%) voters support the arms supplies and new sanctions.

While 57% support imposing tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil and gas, 79% of those surveyed think Europe should stop buying oil from Russia and turn to the United States instead.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remains one of the most favorably viewed international figures among American voters, with 29% rating him as favorable or very favorable. According to the latest Harvard CAPS / Harris Poll, he ranks seventh overall in net favorability, behind Donald Trump, Charlie Kirk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Joe Biden, JD Vance, and Elon Musk.

Zelenskyy’s favorability exceeds that of US officials such as Senator Marco Rubio, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who were also included in the survey. In the very favorable metric, Zelenskyy (16%) ranks ahead of Musk (15%) and matches Kennedy and Biden.

harvard poll americans overwhelmingly back arming ukraine sanctioning russia · post favorability political figures 2025 zeenskyy trump musk large majority continue support ukraine’s war effort 79% backing ongoing arms supplies
Favorability of political figures in the US in September 2025. Source: Harvard CAPS / Harris Poll

In the “favorability of institutions” ranking, Ukraine places seventh — slightly behind Harvard University and slightly ahead of NATO in overall favorability — while sharing the same 17% “very favorable” rating as NATO.

Ukraine in the "Favorability of Institutions" rating. September 2025. Source: Harvard CAPS / Harris Poll

Most Americans support Trump’s peace efforts — but doubt his chances of ending the war

While 65% of Americans support US President Donald Trump’s efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine, a 63% majority say he will not be able to actually solve the conflict, according to the same poll. 

 
Support for Trump's peace efforts among Americans. September 2025. Source: Harvard CAPS / Harris Poll
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the United States has been Ukraine’s primary defense partner. Arms deliveries, including HIMARS rocket systems, tanks, and air defense systems, have remained central to Ukraine’s battlefield resilience. Previous US, EU, and G7 sanctions have targeted Russian energy exports, banks, and military-industrial entities. The polling suggests most Americans favor continuing these pressure tactics.

Read also

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!