Le Figaro reports that four Moldovan-born men will stand trial in Paris for painting red coffins with slogans referring to the war in Ukraine across the city. Prosecutors say the graffiti was part of an attempt to demoralize the French army during peacetime.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Russia is carrying out military provocations , sabotage, and propaganda operations across Europe to discourage Western public support for Ukraine.

According to Le Figaro, four men born in Moldova, aged 30, 36, 44 and 50, will be tried at the Paris criminal court on 23 February 2026. They are accused of creating graffiti depicting coffins with inscriptions referring to Russia's war in Ukraine. Prosecutors consider their actions an attempt to “demoralize the French army” and to damage public property committed in a group.

The men face charges of minor property damage and participation in a demoralization effort targeting the French defense in peacetime. The charge carries up to five years in prison and a €75,000 fine. Two of the suspects remain under arrest warrants.

Graffiti campaign across Paris

According to Le Figaro and AFP reporting, the acts were committed between 18 and 20 June 2024. Around 1:30 a.m. on 20 June, police surprised two men: one was spray-painting a wall with a red stencil showing a coffin and the inscription “Stop the death now! Mriya Ukraine,” while the other was standing guard. Some tags were also marked just “Mriya,” meaning “dream” in Ukrainian.

Similar tags were found on the buildings of AFP and Le Figaro. Other graffiti showed coffins with airplane wings and the words “Des Mirage pour l’Ukraine” — "Mirages for Ukraine” — referring to France’s Mirage fighter jets being supplied to Ukraine.

The two Moldovan men told police they were paid €100 a day for painting the tags. Investigators identified a third Moldovan man who had recruited them and directed where to paint.

Through police cooperation, investigators identified a fourth person, Alexandr Grigorenco, as the alleged organizer. AFP reports that Grigorenco is a supporter of Moldova’s pro-Russian populist Șor Party, run by a Moldovan oligarch hiding in Russia, and had already ordered similar actions in France a few days earlier. He is also described as the stepfather of another man involved in similar graffiti near the French National Assembly between 6 and 8 June 2024.