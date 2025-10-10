Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1324: Russia’s war machine shows cracks as Ukraine hits oil infrastructure, strategic reserves dwindle

Exclusives

Military

Frontline report: Russian drones sweep across Europe in apparent hybrid campaign

Russian drones have been spotted over airports, power plants, military bases, and refineries from Denmark to France, signaling a coordinated campaign of hybrid intimidation that experts say is testing European defenses.

Long-range strikes are the key to achieving peace – Zelenskyy

Ukraine's long-range strikes hit strategic targets deep inside Russian territory, aiming to degrade military capacity and weaken infrastructure that supports Russia's war effort.

European Parliament backs Ukraine's right to strike military targets inside Russia with Western weapons

The resolution urges EU member states to ease existing limits that have prevented Ukraine from targeting Russian military facilities with Western-supplied arms.

Putin still believes Russia can outlast the West and Ukraine in a war of attrition while exaggerating territorial gains – ISW

Kremlin leader claims Russian forces seized roughly 4,900 square kilometers, but verified advances fall 1,300 square kilometers short.

Russia adapts military strategy, posing new challenges for Ukraine and Western allies

The Kremlin's evolving approach to warfare threatens Ukraine and demands a NATO response.

Frontline report: Russia masses 90,000 troops for multi-pronged assault on Lyman

Russia's growing concentration of forces around Lyman signals a major shift in this part of the frontline. As the last settlements in front of Lyman are now contested areas, Ukrainian defenders see the danger approaching, and Russian artillery shells landing on the horizon.

ISW: Putin admits Ukraine is striking refineries but claims it "won't help"

Gasoline shortages and surging prices hit Russia as Ukrainian attacks target vital oil infrastructure across vast distances.

Only 35% of Russia's strategic tank reserves remain after three years of war

The gap between depletion and production rates suggests Moscow faces mounting pressure to either reduce operational tempo or accept increasing reliance on progressively older, less capable platforms.

Frontline report: Ukraine's Serebrianka forest ambush wipes out Russian assault groups before battle even starts

Ukrainian units defending the Lyman axis, at the junction of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, now unleash precision strikes on Russians using predictable forest routes.

Russia redeploys troops from southern Pokrovsk to expand its offensive toward Novopavlivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

OSINT data show Russia's entire 90th Tank Division, and elements of the 35th, 55th, 74th, and 137th Brigades now operating closer to Novopavlivka as fighting intensifies across the front.

Ukraine hits Lukoil gas processing plant and oil facility deep inside Russia

Satellite data and footage confirm damage to fuel infrastructure in Volgograd Oblast after overnight drone barrage.

Intelligence and Technology

Russia uses three distinct turboprop Shahed drone variants — all packed with foreign parts

Ukraine's sanctions envoy said that Moscow's drone assembly plants in Tatarstan and Izhevsk can't operate without imported microcontrollers and digital converters.

Ex-president Poroshenko delivers record 25 Ai-Petri EW systems to Ukrainian army

Ukraine's fifth President's latest handover equips troops with advanced electronic warfare tech to jam drones and guided bombs.

Defense Express: Extra F-16s for Ukraine possible in 2026 as Belgium receives F-35s

With the arrival of the first F-35s in Belgium, the long-awaited transfer of combat-ready F-16s to Ukraine inches nearer.

International

Tajikistan welcomes Putin with full honors, ignoring ICC arrest warrant

The ICC has charged Putin with war crimes over the deportation of Ukrainian children, requiring member states like Tajikistan to arrest him if he enters their territory.

Putin admits for first time Russia shot down Azerbaijani passenger jet last year

Ten months after the crash that killed 38, Moscow says air defense hit the passenger jet.

Reuters: Türkiye's billion‑dollar gas shift could collapse Russia's last major foothold in Europe

Ankara's plan to meet more than half its gas demand with domestic fields and US LNG may end Moscow's energy dominance.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russia destroys 60% of Ukraine's gas production weeks before winter heating season

Recent strikes force Kyiv to spend €1.9 billion on emergency imports to heat millions of homes.

Russia hits firefighters mid-rescue in Chernihiv, kills five civilians in Sumy and Kherson oblasts, targets Odesa port

At least 17 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine.

