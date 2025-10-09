Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1323: Ukraine’s DELTA system now detects enemy equipment in just 2.2 seconds

Exclusives
|German giant's Russia exit collapses—Knauf still funds Putin's war economy. Construction company picked to build Putin's nuke sites promised to leave. It didn't.
|"Wow, send us another": the battery tech Ukrainian troops are raving about. Ukrainian drone power supply manufacturer Pawell Power says they've discovered a way to increase battery efficiency by 77% without sacrificing room for the part that goes boom. Read the interview with the company founder here.
|Putin's budget exposes who pays for Russia's war economy. Kremlin staff get $18M in raises while World Bank predicts Soviet-style economic stagnation.
|Georgian protesters give government ultimatum after watching Moldova defeat Russia—all five leaders arrested. Pro-Russian party tightens control. Whether Georgia's democracy survives depends on what's next.
|Colombian band trolls Russians with Ukrainian songs—300,000 followers watch the rage unfold. The trolling makes headlines—the hospital concerts save souls.