Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1323: Ukraine’s DELTA system now detects enemy equipment in just 2.2 seconds

Ukraine concluded defense agreements with Denmark, Slovakia, Spain, and Romania at DFNC³, opening production and cooperation channels.
byOlena Mukhina
09/10/2025
5 minute read
Exclusives

German giant's Russia exit collapses—Knauf still funds Putin's war economy. Construction company picked to build Putin's nuke sites promised to leave. It didn't.
"Wow, send us another": the battery tech Ukrainian troops are raving about. Ukrainian drone power supply manufacturer Pawell Power says they've discovered a way to increase battery efficiency by 77% without sacrificing room for the part that goes boom. Read the interview with the company founder here.
Putin's budget exposes who pays for Russia's war economy. Kremlin staff get $18M in raises while World Bank predicts Soviet-style economic stagnation.
Georgian protesters give government ultimatum after watching Moldova defeat Russia—all five leaders arrested. Pro-Russian party tightens control. Whether Georgia's democracy survives depends on what's next.
Colombian band trolls Russians with Ukrainian songs—300,000 followers watch the rage unfold. The trolling makes headlines—the hospital concerts save souls.

Military

Russians discover Ukraine uses decoy drones, just like them
. Ukraine is turning Russia's tricks back on them, using decoy drones to clear paths for real strikes. "One-in-million shot": Ukrainian soldier hits Russian FPV drone from moving pickup at 90 km/h. A 24-year-old Ukrainian volunteer achieved what military calls a near-impossible. Russian troops use drones as shepherds for infantry on Pokrovsk front. The assault doctrine results in over 100 Russian casualties daily from Ukraine's Security Service alone, with 46 of 200 attempted assaults recorded in a single day on the Pokrovsk axis. Ukraine proves simple weapons can beat high-tech drones. Across training grounds, Ukrainian troops learn to hit fast, tiny drones with shotguns, a stark lesson NATO allies are now racing to adopt. After months of silence, Ukraine's brings back its powerful rocket system to battlefield. Fresh ammunition reportedly breathed new life into the veteran system. Ukraine confirms strike on Crimean oil terminal as three-day blaze continues unchecked. The fire at an oil terminal in occupied Feodosiia has spread to a new fuel reservoir as the blaze entered its third day, with Russian occupation authorities remaining silent on the incident ATESH intelligence leads to strike on mobile command post, disrupting Russian units in Zaporizhzhia. Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian R-142NMR communications vehicle after ATESH partisan agents transmitted its coordinates

Intelligence and technology

Russia shows new drone that looks like Ukraine's AI-guided Sting interceptor tested in Denmark. Russia demonstrates a quadcopter interceptor, but analysts question whether it can match Ukraine's AI-assisted targeting and networked battlefield integration. Awards, deals, and fire-forged steel: DFNC³ cements Ukraine's role in global defense
. DFNC³ saw Ukraine conclude agreements with Denmark, Slovakia, Spain, and Romania, opening production and cooperation channels for defense companies. Ukraine proposes G7 task force to monitor Russia's microchips of death. With 7,313 drones and 270 missiles striking Ukraine in September, Kyiv says a single imported chip can cost lives and urges allies to close loopholes. Russia set to lose nearly 30% of its aircraft by 2030 as sanctions strangle aviation sector. Russian carriers currently cannibalize grounded aircraft for spare parts to keep aging Soviet-era planes flying up to 60 years beyond design life. Data-driven warfare: Ukraine's DELTA system verifies 130,000 Russian targets in two months. Artificial intelligence integrated into Ukraine's DELTA battlefield system now detects enemy equipment in an average of 2.2 seconds with 70% accuracy for unique units.

International

Switzerland to limit protection status for Ukrainians from seven western oblasts. The Swiss Federal Council will begin treating Ukrainian refugees differently based on which region they fled, implementing a parliamentary demand to distinguish between areas where return is "reasonable" and those where it is not. World Cup champion refuses Russian return: "Strange to change minds while war continues". Famous Norwegian skier Tiril Udnes Weng has joined Swedish star Linn Svahn in publicly opposing Russia's return to skiing competitions, telling reporters "we don't want this". Japan on alert as three Russian ships push into Philippine Sea amid deepening Moscow–Beijing cooperation. Tokyo's 2025 White Paper identified strengthening Moscow-Beijing strategic ties as a direct threat to Indo-Pacific stability.

Humanitarian and social impact

Ukraine's hummus king hit in Russian attack, plans comeback within month
. A Russian missile strike on Yofi's Kyiv factory has knocked out 70% of Ukraine's hummus production capacity, forcing the market leader to suspend supplies after its facility sustained significant damage. Russia strikes DTEK power plant, injuries two workers as overnight drone barrage hits multiple oblasts. Two people were killed in Kherson and five wounded in Dnipropetrovsk oblast as Russia launched 183 drones against Ukraine overnight. SBU: Teenagers set fire to Ukrzaliznytsia relay cabinets as "test" before planned bomb attack. Three teenagers aged 13, 14, and 16 set fire to relay cabinets on railway tracks in Smila, Cherkasy Oblast, following instructions from Russian handlers, according to the Security Service of Ukraine. Russia appropriates Ukrainian history on occupied lands: 178 artifacts tracked stolen in cultural identity erasure. Ukraine's Intelligence published data on 178 historical items that Russia removed from occupied territories to claim the heritage as its own, which European parliament members recognize as an element of genocide policy. Putin defends 2022 Ukraine invasion as "right and timely" decision. Russia "will achieve all the goals" of its military operation in Ukraine, Russian leader said, while defending his February 2022 decision.

New developments

Australia returns pre-historic Ukrainian artifacts to Kyiv. Two archaeological objects spanning 5,000 years of Ukrainian history – a Bronze Age temporal pendant and a 12th-century arrowhead – have been returned from Australia. Read our earlier daily review here.

