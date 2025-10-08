Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

SBU: Teenagers set fire to Ukrzaliznytsia relay cabinets as “test” before planned bomb attack

Three teenagers aged 13, 14, and 16 set fire to relay cabinets on railway tracks in Smila, Cherkasy Oblast, following instructions from Russian handlers, according to the Security Service of Ukraine.
byMaria Tril
08/10/2025
2 minute read
Detained teenagers. Credit: SBU
SBU: Teenagers set fire to Ukrzaliznytsia relay cabinets as “test” before planned bomb attack

Law enforcement officers in Smila, Cherkasy Oblast, have detained three teenagers aged 13, 14, and 16 on suspicion of setting fire to relay cabinets on Ukrzaliznytsia tracks following instructions from Russians, the Security Service of Ukraine reports.

According to the investigation, the arson attacks were "test" assignments before the suspects were to move on to their next task – manufacturing an improvised explosive device for a terrorist attack.

The investigation established that the Russian army was "testing" the young men by assigning them to spray provocative graffiti on the walls of administrative buildings in the central region.

Law enforcement also detained a 36-year-old citizen of a neighboring European country who was carrying out orders from Russian special services. According to investigators, the foreign national set fire to two entrance traffic light cabinets that ensure uninterrupted train movement in Kyiv Oblast on instructions from Russians.

SBU investigators have notified the three detainees of suspicion of sabotage committed by a group of persons in collusion under martial law. The suspects are in custody. Authorities are also deciding on whether to bring charges against the 13-year-old teenager from Cherkasy Oblast.

On 2 October, the SBU detained two Odesa residents who were planning to plant explosives in locations with the highest concentration of Defense Forces personnel on Russia's order. On October 6, the SBU detained a 16-year-old Kharkiv resident who was recruiting executors in Ukraine for contract terrorist attacks from EU territory.

Read also

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts