Law enforcement officers in Smila, Cherkasy Oblast, have detained three teenagers aged 13, 14, and 16 on suspicion of setting fire to relay cabinets on Ukrzaliznytsia tracks following instructions from Russians, the Security Service of Ukraine reports.

According to the investigation, the arson attacks were "test" assignments before the suspects were to move on to their next task – manufacturing an improvised explosive device for a terrorist attack.

The investigation established that the Russian army was "testing" the young men by assigning them to spray provocative graffiti on the walls of administrative buildings in the central region.

Law enforcement also detained a 36-year-old citizen of a neighboring European country who was carrying out orders from Russian special services. According to investigators, the foreign national set fire to two entrance traffic light cabinets that ensure uninterrupted train movement in Kyiv Oblast on instructions from Russians.

SBU investigators have notified the three detainees of suspicion of sabotage committed by a group of persons in collusion under martial law. The suspects are in custody. Authorities are also deciding on whether to bring charges against the 13-year-old teenager from Cherkasy Oblast.

On 2 October, the SBU detained two Odesa residents who were planning to plant explosives in locations with the highest concentration of Defense Forces personnel on Russia's order. On October 6, the SBU detained a 16-year-old Kharkiv resident who was recruiting executors in Ukraine for contract terrorist attacks from EU territory.