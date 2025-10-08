World Cup champion refuses Russian return: “Strange to change minds while war continues”

World Cup champion Tiril Udnes Weng has voiced her opposition to Russia's potential return to international skiing competitions while the war in Ukraine continues, reports ABC Nyheter.

"It's strange and wrong to change minds while the war is ongoing at the same level. I fully support the Norwegian Ski Federation's position. We have zero tolerance for this story, and I don't want to compete with Russians yet," the 29-year-old athlete stated at a press conference at Mosetertoppen.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) has maintained sanctions against Russia and Belarus since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, but their continuation is uncertain. The FIS board is divided on Russian participation, with a decision postponed to October 21 after the issue was recently on the agenda.

National team coach Marit Bjørgen shares the same view. "I have no control over what happens, but the war hasn't changed. I don't think they should let them in as long as it's ongoing," she told NTB.

Fellow Norwegian skier Kristin Austgulen Fosnæs echoed concerns about neutrality. "I think many stand united that this is something we don't want when we know how strong the connection is between the state and sport in Russia. Then you question how neutral the athletes really are. We're not very positive about that proposal, so we'll see what they end up with," she said.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) recently opened the door for Russian athletes at next year's Winter Olympics in Italy under strict regulations and a neutral flag, but individual international federations must give final approval.

For Russian cross-country skiers to participate in the Olympics, they would first need to compete in the World Cup, with the first race scheduled for November 28 in Ruka, Finland.

Speed skating already decided last year to allow neutral athletes from Russia and Belarus. The question remains whether FIS will follow suit.

Swedish skier Linn Svahn previously expressed a similar position, according to ABC Nyheter. At the end of September, FIS was unable to reach agreement and postponed the decision on admitting Russian athletes to 21 October.