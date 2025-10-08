Data-driven warfare: Ukraine’s DELTA system verifies 130,000 Russian targets in two months

Ukraine's DELTA battlefield management system has verified over 130,000 destroyed and damaged enemy targets in the two months since its full implementation across all levels of the Armed Forces, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on 8 October.

"Two months after the implementation of the DELTA system at all levels of the Armed Forces: during this time, more than 130,000 destroyed and damaged enemy targets have been verified, 25% of them are enemy personnel," Shmyhal said.

The minister emphasized that the order to implement DELTA provided the Armed Forces with the legal foundation for its widespread use.

The system's automatic reporting and analytics have expanded during this period to include reconnaissance operations—allowing military personnel to report detected targets at distances exceeding 20 kilometers from the line of contact, with additional incentives introduced for reconnaissance units—and logistics missions using ground robotic platforms.

"DELTA is increasingly moving toward the concept of data-driven warfare, where analytics and information from the battlefield become an additional but indispensable tool for making critical decisions. A series of updates for the technology of automatic detection of enemy equipment by artificial intelligence has already been implemented," Shmyhal added.

According to the minister, the AI mechanism achieves 70% accuracy in detecting unique equipment units, with an average detection time of 2.2 seconds. Work is simultaneously underway to launch nighttime detection functionality.

DELTA, helping the military act faster, more accurately and in a more coordinated manner, has become a true digital weapon. "This is an example of Ukrainian innovations that are changing the battlefield and setting new standards for partners," he stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, Shmyhal signed the order implementing the DELTA system across all levels of the Defense Forces in August 2025.