Ukraine’s hummus king hit in Russian attack, plans comeback within month

Russian forces struck the production facility of Yofi, Ukraine's leading hummus manufacturer, forcing the company to temporarily halt supplies, the company announced on Instagram.

No one was injured in the attack—employees evacuated 20 minutes before the strike hit, according to the company. However, the production site sustained significant damage, forcing Yofi to suspend operations.

"The enemy our country is fighting launched a missile strike on our factory," the company said on Instagram. "No one was hurt—people managed to leave 20 minutes before the hit. However, production suffered significant damage, and we were forced to temporarily suspend supplies."

Yofi controls approximately 70% of Ukraine's hummus market, Forbes reported. The company's factory is located in Kyiv and produces 1,200 tons of product annually.

The manufacturer launched hummus production in Ukraine in 2010. "Our mission is to give Ukrainians the tastiest, most diverse, highest quality and at the same time affordable Yofi hummus," the company wrote. "We can be proud that we fulfilled our mission: in 15 years we created an absolutely unique product line, which millions of Ukrainians in all regions of our country fell in love with."

Yofi has already begun restoring production and plans to resume supplies within a month.