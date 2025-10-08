Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine’s hummus king hit in Russian attack, plans comeback within month

A Russian missile strike on Yofi’s Kyiv factory has knocked out 70% of Ukraine’s hummus production capacity, forcing the market leader to suspend supplies after its facility sustained significant damage
byMaria Tril
08/10/2025
2 minute read
russian attack on yofi plant
Russians hit the plant of the largest hummus producer Yofi. Credit: yofIHumus via Facebook
Ukraine’s hummus king hit in Russian attack, plans comeback within month

Russian forces struck the production facility of Yofi, Ukraine's leading hummus manufacturer, forcing the company to temporarily halt supplies, the company announced on Instagram.

No one was injured in the attack—employees evacuated 20 minutes before the strike hit, according to the company. However, the production site sustained significant damage, forcing Yofi to suspend operations.

"The enemy our country is fighting launched a missile strike on our factory," the company said on Instagram. "No one was hurt—people managed to leave 20 minutes before the hit. However, production suffered significant damage, and we were forced to temporarily suspend supplies."

Yofi controls approximately 70% of Ukraine's hummus market, Forbes reported. The company's factory is located in Kyiv and produces 1,200 tons of product annually.

The manufacturer launched hummus production in Ukraine in 2010. "Our mission is to give Ukrainians the tastiest, most diverse, highest quality and at the same time affordable Yofi hummus," the company wrote. "We can be proud that we fulfilled our mission: in 15 years we created an absolutely unique product line, which millions of Ukrainians in all regions of our country fell in love with."

Yofi has already begun restoring production and plans to resume supplies within a month.

"The enemy (Russian army) will not be able to break our will. We are committed to our mission and are continuously working on restoring production," the statement reads. "WE PLAN TO RETURN TO STORE SHELVES IN A MONTH! Very soon we will again delight you with the most delicious Yofi hummus!"

Read also

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts