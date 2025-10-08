Putin defends 2022 Ukraine invasion as “right and timely” decision

Russian President Vladimir Putin described all decisions he made in February 2022 as "right and timely," referring to the launch of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Putin made the statement during a meeting with Russia's Ministry of Defense and General Staff, according to the Russian state news agency TASS.

"Strategic initiative is now on the side of Moscow," Putin said, adding that Russia "will achieve all the goals of the special military operation."

Putin accused Ukrainian forces of striking civilian objects on Russian territory. According to him, Kyiv does this "to show at least some successes" to its Western backers.

The Russian leader also ordered officials to ensure the protection of all infrastructure across the country, including energy facilities.

According to TASS, Putin claimed that the Ukrainian forces is retreating along the entire line of contact and that Russia's military-industrial complex "fully provides the front with everything necessary and develops the latest equipment at an accelerated pace."

Putin conveyed words of gratitude to all personnel at the front for their "courage and heroism," the agency reported.