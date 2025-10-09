Only 35% of Russia’s strategic tank reserves remain after three years of war

Less and less equipment remains in Russia’s strategic arsenals. According to Defence 24, which bases its analysis on OSINT data, compared to the pre-war inventory, about 35% of tanks, 36% of infantry fighting vehicles and airborne combat vehicles, 45% of armored personnel carriers and reconnaissance vehicles, and 39% of artillery systems remain in Russia's storage.

Although new equipment production continues, it remains relatively low compared to the Russian Armed Forces' needs and size, forcing them to rely mainly on older models.

At the same time, the report warns that the Russians should not be underestimated as "their armed forces are numerous, and they still possess a large amount of heavy equipment, even if it is mostly of older generations."

“It is still dangerous and, if used correctly, can still be effective on the battlefield,” it says.

Tanks of the past back in service

To understand the situation, one should start from before Russia's all-out war against Ukraine, which was launched on 24 February 2022. According to reports, the Russians had 7,342 tanks in their strategic reserves stored at long-term storage bases. However, it is unknown how many tanks were or still are kept in garages at such facilities.

Divided by type, before the invasion, the storage depots contained:

313 T-54/T-55

1,897 T-62

752 T-64A/B/BV

1,142 T-72 Ural/T-72A

1,478 T-72B

1,455 T-80B/BV

193 T-80U/UD

112 T-90

Currently, 2,538 of these units remain in strategic reserves, while 4,804 have been withdrawn from storage. This does not necessarily mean these 4,804 tanks are lost — many are being repaired or modernized at defense industry plants or within military units.

BMPs, APCs, and reconnaissance vehicles: reserves melting away

A similar situation applies to infantry fighting vehicles. Before the invasion, 7,723 such vehicles were in storage, including:

7,121 BMP-1/BMP-2/BMP-3

602 BMD-1/BMD-2/BMD-3

Currently, 2,792 vehicles remain in storage, while 4,931 have been withdrawn. Some remain at industrial facilities, while others have been transferred to military units.

As for armored personnel carriers, before the invasion, there were 11,198 in storage, including:

3,637 BTR-60/70/80

4,162 MT-LB

124 BTR-50

1,626 BRDM-2

1,649 MT-LBu

Now, 5,038 armored vehicles of various types remain in depots, while around 6,160 have already been withdrawn.

Artillery: diminished firepower, but still dangerous

Russia’s artillery reserves have also significantly decreased. Before the invasion, Russian strategic depots held 23,602 artillery units of all types, including:

2,924 mortars

1,099 towed anti-aircraft guns

6,067 towed light guns

4,800 towed medium guns

2,420 towed heavy guns

4,709 self-propelled guns

1,583 multiple launch rocket systems

Currently, 9,119 artillery pieces remain in storage, while 14,483 have disappeared from reserves.

It is important to emphasize that this does not mean all or most of the equipment taken from storage has been destroyed.

“On the contrary, most of this equipment is still at industrial facilities, undergoing or awaiting repair and modernization,” the report adds.

Some of it is also being used to restore the capabilities of units reorganizing in the rear, rather than being sent directly to the front, particularly the heavier equipment.