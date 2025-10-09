Ex-president Poroshenko delivers record 25 Ai-Petri  EW systems to Ukrainian army

MP Petro Poroshenko, the leader of European Solidarity party and fifth President of Ukraine, has delivered a record batch of 25 Ai-Petri electronic warfare systems to the Ukrainian army. European Solidarity announced the delivery on 7 October, calling it the largest single handover of such systems to date.

According to the EW system's developers, the Ai-Petri SV is capable of detecting the location of Russian UAV operators, disorienting enemy drones, and interfering with the navigation of Russian guided bombs. Each system combines a modern radar station, electronic warfare modules, and an anti-drone component.

25 Ai-Petri EW systems delivered to troops

According to European Solidarity, Poroshenko stated that the 25 Ai-Petri complexes will now protect hundreds of kilometers of frontline from Russian aerial threats. The systems are being delivered to Ukraine’s Defense Forces under a state order.

“Twenty-five Ai-Petri complexes means hundreds of kilometers of frontline protected from enemy drones and guided bombs,” he wrote on social media. “We are breaking our own record again and handing over a large batch of complexes that will shield our special forces, paratroopers, marines, and other service branches from the deadly metal falling from the sky.”

He emphasized that this latest batch is being transferred to the Defense Forces under a state contract — the second such order to date — which confirms the government’s recognition of the Ai-Petri system’s effectiveness in combat.

From concept to combat

Poroshenko noted that when the project first started, the idea of covering the entire line of contact with anti-reconnaissance EW systems seemed unrealistic. But just over a year later, Ai-Petri systems already protect hundreds of kilometers of frontline in Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk oblasts and the south.

Each Ai-Petri system includes the EW module itself, a pickup truck, a dome-type jammer operating across multiple frequency bands, a charging station, and essential electronics. Poroshenko said earlier that the system was designed by his team of programmers and engineers and has no equivalent in either the Armed Forces of Ukraine or the Russian army.

“We have established serial production,” he stated.

Since autumn 2023, Poroshenko has reportedly invested over 200 million hryvnias (about $4.8 million) of personal funds into the development and production of the Ai-Petri SV electronic warfare systems.