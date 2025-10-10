New polling reveals Ukrainian public opinion remains resolute against territorial compromises, with rejection strongest for scenarios involving official recognition or transfer of currently controlled cities

Fifty-four percent of Ukrainians categorically reject any territorial concessions to Russia in exchange for peace, according to a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) between 19 September and 5 October 2025.

The poll, which surveyed 2,015 respondents via telephone interviews across government-controlled territory, found that 38% are willing to consider certain territorial losses. These figures remain virtually unchanged from May-June 2025, when 52% opposed concessions and 38% were open to them.

KIIS tested four different formulations of territorial concessions to understand how specific scenarios affect public opinion. The results reveal sharp distinctions in Ukrainian attitudes depending on what exactly "territorial concessions" means.

Strongest rejection for official recognition and transfer of controlled cities

When asked about officially recognizing certain territories as part of Russia and relinquishing claims forever, 67% of respondents opposed the option while 24% found it acceptable.

The strongest rejection came for scenarios involving transfer of currently Ukrainian-controlled territories such as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia cities to Russian control. Seventy-one percent categorically rejected this option, with only 19% willing to accept it. This represents a slight shift from May-June, when 78% opposed such transfers and 15% were open to them.

"The option of officially recognizing certain territories as part of Russia or the option of transferring territories currently controlled by Ukraine to Russia are 'unviable' from the point of view of Ukrainian public opinion and are doomed to categorical rejection," said Anton Grushetskyi, KIIS executive director, in comments on the survey results.

Front-line freeze without recognition sees more divided opinion

The scenario that generated the least categorical opposition involved Ukraine de facto recognizing Russia's control over occupied territories without official recognition—essentially freezing the front line. Fifty-six percent rejected this option while 35% were willing to accept it.

Notably, support for this scenario actually decreased since May-June, when 48% opposed and 43% were open to it. The current results show 56% against and 35% for, representing an 8-percentage-point drop in willingness to accept even this limited form of compromise.

However, Grushetskyi noted that context matters significantly. A separate KIIS survey conducted in early September 2025 found that 74% of Ukrainians would accept a front-line freeze if accompanied by reliable security guarantees and European integration prospects.

Regional patterns show East-West divide on freeze scenario

The survey found that all regions of Ukraine reject official recognition of territories as Russian or transfer of currently controlled cities. These positions transcend regional divides.

However, the freeze scenario without legal recognition shows growing support from west to east: 26% in western Ukraine, 35% in central regions, 40% in the south, and 46% in eastern Ukraine. Even in the east, opinion remains almost evenly split, with 47% opposing and 46% supporting.

The survey methodology used random-digit dialing of mobile phones with subsequent statistical weighting. Under normal circumstances, the margin of error for the full sample would not exceed 2.9% with 95% confidence, though KIIS acknowledges that wartime conditions may introduce additional systematic deviations. The institute considers the results highly representative of public opinion in government-controlled Ukraine.

The polling did not include residents of temporarily occupied territories, though some respondents are internally displaced persons who moved from occupied areas. Citizens who left Ukraine after 24 February 2022 were also not surveyed.

Context of international pressure

The polling comes as Western media have reported that the Kremlin is demanding Ukraine withdraw troops from Donbas, while Russian President Vladimir Putin is allegedly prepared to maintain current front lines in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly stated that Ukrainians will not surrender their land to occupiers and that the territorial question is enshrined in Ukraine's Constitution. Zelenskyy has also said Ukrainian Armed Forces will not withdraw from unoccupied parts of Donbas in exchange for a ceasefire.

"The only option—and only within a more comprehensive package—that has the potential to be discussed is the freezing of the current front line without any legal recognition," Grushetskyi concluded.